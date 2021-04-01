Horse racing tips: Simon Holt previews the action on Friday April 2

Top commentator Simon Holt previews the All-Weather Championships Finals Day card at Lingfield on Good Friday.

Racing betting tips: Friday April 2 1pt win Harry's Bar in 3.10 Lingfield at 4/1 (General) 1pt win Bakersboy in 3.45 Lingfield at 25/1 (Hills, BetVictor) 2pts win Ayr Harbour in 5.15 Lingfield at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

HARRY'S BAR, the winner of four of his last seven starts for two different stables, can prove the toast of punters in the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes on an exciting Finals Day card at Lingfield on Good Friday. The speedily-related son of Exceed And Excel was a continual improver for Newmarket handler James Fanshawe and, after joining Irish-based Adrian McGuiness, added two more victories at Dundalk before being beaten in Saudi Arabia and again when third back at Dundalk last time. That latest effort was a first try over a mile for Harry's Bar whereas all his best form has come at shorter distances, and this six-furlong trip is probably his optimum on a course at which he is unbeaten in two visits. With Aberama Gold and Highland Dress both likely to be ridden forward from their inside draws, the race will be run to suit Hollie Doyle's mount who is best held up for a late effort and, providing she can get some cover from stall 12, there should be no hard luck stories. It can be a misconception that a wide draw is a big disadvantage at Lingfield, especially when there is plenty of pace towards the inside, and in many races this winter a challenge down the centre of the course in the home straight has proved successful.

A strong early gallop also looks assured in the following Ladbrokes 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes with the prominent racers Apollo One and Mighty Gurkha both likely to be positively ridden. There is only a pound between them on official ratings and, at a big price, the promising BAKERSBOY is fancied to out-run his odds. This half-brother to the brilliantly quick Kachy should prove well suited by a fast-run six furlongs and was a little unfortunate not to finish closer than fifth behind Victory Heights and the aforementioned Mighty Gurkha (Yazaman third, Zamaani fourth) at Wolverhampton in December when the gaps closed on him just over a furlong for home. Once into the clear, it was too late for Bakersboy to reach the leaders but he was running-on in taking fashion close home confirming the potential of two previous thirds on the same course, the second of which (beaten just over a length by subsequent winners Kaheall and Emperor Spirit) looks a particularly solid effort. Rossa Ryan's mount, who runs in the Kachy (and Fizzy Feet) colours of David Lowe, may lack the experience of some of his rivals but is very much one to keep an eye on.

Finally, AYR HARBOUR is another horse taken to overcome a wide draw in the closing Bombardier All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap. With the highly promising 7lb claimer Benoit De La Sayette booked to ride, it's unlikely that Mick Appleby's four-year-old will be missed by the bookmakers but he does appear to have powerful claims. The winner of three of his last four starts, the son of Harbour Watch also won earlier in his career over this course and distance but has clearly thrived over these past few months, and his only recent defeat at the hands of Assimilation at Chelmsford in December was no disgrace considering the winner has gone up 12lb since and runs in the Easter Classic earlier on in the card. Clearly, the booking of last Saturday's Lincoln winning rider is a big positive with Sayette's 7lb allowance looking exceptionally good value, and stall 14 can be overcome providing (again) he can get a bit of cover early on.