Free betting previews & race by race tips for the latest action

DONCASTER: 1.25 Vintage Clarets, 2.00 Montatham, 2.35 Overwrite, 3.10 HAQEEQY (NAP), 3.45 Summerghand, 4.20 Dhushan, 4.55 Vanity Affair, 5.25 Charlie Arthur.
KELSO: 12.30 River Icon, 1.00 Fourth Of July, 1.35 Kitty’s Light, 2.05 Miah Grace, 2.40 Christopher Wood, 3.15 Danse Idol, 3.50 Elevenerife.
KEMPTON: 1.15 Sabre Jet, 1.45 Global Giant, 2.15 Master The Stars, 2.45 Streamline, 3.20 Biggles, 3.55 To The Bar, 4.30 Broken Rifle, 5.05 Ivaquesation.
NAVAN: 1.50 Provocateuse, 2.25 Stanhope, 3.00 Barretstown, 3.35 Skilled Warrior, 4.10 Thefaithfulindian, 4.45 Scott Lang, 5.20 Crassus, 5.50 Strange Notions.
NEWBURY: 2.20 Dubai Angel, 2.50 Minella Tara, 3.25 Misty Whisky, 4.00 Kalooki, 4.35 Lord Baddesley, 5.10 Flaminger, 5.45 Petrossian.
WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Silver Bubble, 5.00 Save A Forest, 5.30 Omany Amber, 6.00 Winnetka, 6.30 Scale Force, 7.00 Qaaraat, 7.30 Jaariyah, 8.00 Requited, 8.30 Miracle Garden.
DOUBLE: Haqeeqy and Summerghand
Haqeeqy can give John and Thady Gosden a flying start to their dual-licence arrangement by winning the Unibet Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster.
Father and son have a tremendous chance of taking the feature on the opening day of the turf season with an unexposed four-year-old, who could be ahead of the handicapper and perhaps even a Group horse in waiting.
Gosden struck with a similar type in Expresso Star, who had just six races before taking the spring honours on Town Moor in 2009 and then graduating to Pattern company.
Haqeeqy has raced just the five times – but unlike Expresso Star, already has a victory at Doncaster under his belt.
That came on his final run of 2020 when he overcame a slow start to win by a length and a half from Cold Front over seven furlongs. The son of Lope De Vega was going away in the closing stages to suggest the straight mile should not be an issue.
He had been well-beaten on his first attempt at this distance on his previous start – but in his defence he was bumped over two furlongs from home, leaving connections none the wiser.
Gelded since his last run, Haqeeqy will be stronger this year and is definitely worth another chance at a mile.
Montatham can prove he is more than a smart handicapper by landing the Listed spoils in the Unibet Doncaster Mile.
The William Haggas-trained five-year-old progressed through the last campaign, winning competitive events at Sandown and York as well as finishing second in the Britannia at Royal Ascot.
He fared pretty well on his first try at this level when finding only Posted too good at Sandown. Montatham can make his mark at the second attempt.
Summerghand may make his fitness count, after three runs on the all-weather recently, to claim in the Cammidge Trophy for a first Pattern-race success.
David O’Meara’s seven-year-old has gone close on his last two starts, both at Wolverhampton, where the turning track would not have played to his strengths.
He is better on a straight course, as he showed to great effect when winning the Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood last summer.
After being placed at Listed and Group Three level, Summerghand can finally take the next step up.
Streamline was the horse who got the better of Summerghand at Wolverhampton, and Clive Cox’s four-year-old can follow up in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap at Kempton.
Streamline had suggested he was coming back to his best when unlucky on his previous start on this track, where he has been successful twice in the past. All the evidence stacks up for another big run.
Master The Stars can build on a promising comeback run to win the Ladbrokes Rosebery Handicap.
Ed Dunlop’s four-year-old was an eye-catching third to Assimilation earlier this month, on his first appearance for 154 days.
With that pipe-opener under his belt, the Sea The Stars gelding can get his head in front.
To The Bar may lift the Ladbrokes Play 5-A-Side Handicap after shaping encouragingly in a Listed contest at Lingfield three weeks ago.
That was some step up in grade for the Richard Hughes-trained colt, who had won novice events at Southwell and Wolverhampton.
He would have finished closer with a better run, and could be hard to beat here despite top weight.
Misty Whisky should be the toast of punters in the Grade Two EBF BetVictor “NH” Novices’ Mares’ Hurdle Series Final at Newbury.
Had she jumped better last time, Harry Fry’s seven-year-old would have finished even closer than a four-length third to Anythingforlove at this level at Sandown.
Her form before that was pretty decent, with wins at Ludlow and Uttoxter and a second in hot handicap hurdle at Kempton.
Fourth Of July can repeat a recent course-and-distance success in the Reg & Betty Tweedie Handicap Chase at Kelso.
The Mike Smith-trained six-year-old showed he had benefited from a wind operation when bounding away to win by 13 lengths, with his rider having the comfort of being able to ease down in the closing stages.
It is not surprising the handicapper has raised him 14lb, but he did win with a fair bit in hand.
