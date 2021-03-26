Free betting previews & race by race tips for the latest action

Haqeeqy can give John and Thady Gosden a flying start to their dual-licence arrangement by winning the Unibet Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster.

Father and son have a tremendous chance of taking the feature on the opening day of the turf season with an unexposed four-year-old, who could be ahead of the handicapper and perhaps even a Group horse in waiting.

Gosden struck with a similar type in Expresso Star, who had just six races before taking the spring honours on Town Moor in 2009 and then graduating to Pattern company.

Haqeeqy has raced just the five times – but unlike Expresso Star, already has a victory at Doncaster under his belt.

That came on his final run of 2020 when he overcame a slow start to win by a length and a half from Cold Front over seven furlongs. The son of Lope De Vega was going away in the closing stages to suggest the straight mile should not be an issue.

He had been well-beaten on his first attempt at this distance on his previous start – but in his defence he was bumped over two furlongs from home, leaving connections none the wiser.

Gelded since his last run, Haqeeqy will be stronger this year and is definitely worth another chance at a mile.

Montatham can prove he is more than a smart handicapper by landing the Listed spoils in the Unibet Doncaster Mile.

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old progressed through the last campaign, winning competitive events at Sandown and York as well as finishing second in the Britannia at Royal Ascot.

He fared pretty well on his first try at this level when finding only Posted too good at Sandown. Montatham can make his mark at the second attempt.

Summerghand may make his fitness count, after three runs on the all-weather recently, to claim in the Cammidge Trophy for a first Pattern-race success.

David O’Meara’s seven-year-old has gone close on his last two starts, both at Wolverhampton, where the turning track would not have played to his strengths.

He is better on a straight course, as he showed to great effect when winning the Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood last summer.

After being placed at Listed and Group Three level, Summerghand can finally take the next step up.

Streamline was the horse who got the better of Summerghand at Wolverhampton, and Clive Cox’s four-year-old can follow up in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap at Kempton.