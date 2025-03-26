Handstands heads Ben Pauling team for Aintree

Ben Pauling is looking forward to the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree, where Handstands will spearhead the team.

The Gloucestershire trainer has maintained an excellent strike-rate throughout the season this year and is aiming to finish strongly with some of his star horses in action on Merseyside next week. They include Handstands in the opening EBF Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (1.45) on the Thursday and Pauling is understandably buoyed by the fact his horse narrowly beat subsequent Arkle winner Jango Baie in the Scilly Isles at Sandown early last month. The trainer told Racing TV: "He comes at the top of the list at the moment. He's done nothing wrong all season really and I can't wait to see him there. We left Cheltenham out on purpose and we come here as a fresh horse. I expect him, on his home form, to be as good as ever. "He's a very nice horse and he's got a lot more speed than people give him credit for. I know it was on soft ground but he beat the Arkle winner over what was probably his [Jango Baie] the trip that the Arkle winner wants. It was a proper ding-dong from the back of the second-last, and I'd say he is a very decent." Another in line for top-class honours on the opening day of the National meeting is the four-year-old Mambonumberfive, who will aim to follow up his surprise (10/1) Adonis Hurdle success in the Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle. WATCH: Mambonumberfive lands Grade 2 contest at Kempton

Pauling said: "He came from France and we were really looking forward to him [thinking] he was never going to be a four-year-old. He did everything wrong at Cheltenham and then everything right at Kempton. I was just going there trying to get him to finish, we didn't go to the Adonis expecting to win, we were hoping he would run a nice race and finish well. "He found himself in amongst it turning for home and then got there quite easily. He's come out of it incredibly well, he seems very well and I'm very sweet on him. "It seems like a lot of the Cheltenham horses are going to reoppose - East India Dock and Lulamba - but, again, we all know how hard it is to go from Cheltenham to Aintree so it gives us an opportunity to get involved. We can ride him just the same, we don't need to get involved [early on] and if he comes there, he comes there."