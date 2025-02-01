Handstands digs deep to win the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase

Handstands fended off old rival Jango Baie to win the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown.
Ben Pauling has not enjoyed the best of weeks following the news that one of his stable stars The Jukebox Man was out for the season, however his up-and-coming novice chaser Handstands (10/3) was able to bring some cheer with a gritty short-head win.
Always in the lead or disputing under Ben Jones, the six-year-old was challenged by the 10/11 favourite Jango Baie before the final fence but managed to get the better of a titanic battle up the run-in.
It was the second time that Pauling's charge had got the better of the Nicky Henderson-trained runner-up, the pair having finished first and second in the Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon almost a year ago.
A mistake two-out seemed to knock the stuffing out of Kalif Du Berlais who had travelled well to that point, and he was eventually only fourth behind Mark Of Gold.
