Handstands being trained for Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor

Things have so far failed to go to plan so far in two starts this term last season’s Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Chase hero.

After filling the runner-up spot in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle, the Getaway gelding could only finish fourth on his return to Grade One company in last month’s Betfair Chase.

And now in a bid to ignite his campaign Pauling will take aim at the £165,000 two and three quarter mile test on January 18th with the Tim Radford-owned six-year-old.

Pauling said: “Handstands goes for the Fleur De Lys at Windsor. He was wrong in his back after the Betfair Chase and that is why he lugged.

“It opened the question, that as a six-year-old, is he a dour stayer, possibly not. He has got speed as he won the Scilly Isles last season.

“We will drop him back to two miles six furlongs around Windsor and go from there.

“They have gone back to the figure of eight track around there and hopefully that will suit him.”

