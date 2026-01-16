Hampton Novices’ Chase preview: Moon Rocket expected to enjoy Windsor

Mat Nicholls expects to see a bold show from Moon Rocket in the rearranged Hampton Novices’ Chase at Windsor on Sunday.
The Grade Two contest has been switched to the Berkshire venue after being saved by the British Horseracing Authority from the card that fell victim to the weather at Warwick last Saturday.
In two chase starts at Doncaster this term the gelded son of Doyen, who Nicholls trains in partnership with Kim Bailey, has enjoyed mixed fortunes.
Having won his first start at Town Moor impressively, Moon Rocket then suffered an odds-on reversal in a match back there last time. But despite the resolve of the six-year-old, who finished second twice at Grade Two level over hurdles last season, being questioned by some in the past, Nicholls believes that his latest effort in defeat showed a different side to him.
Joint-trainer Nicholls said: “On the figures he has a chance, but he is improving and a bigger field than the match he had to run in last time will help him. The switchback track at Windsor might actually suit him as well.
“He got beat in a driving finish at Doncaster last season in the Grade Two River Don Novices’ Hurdle.
"There were a couple of people who questioned his attitude, and in fairness I did as well. He got to the front, and got to the rail, and still didn’t win.
“He got his head down well last time and battled last time. Although he didn’t quite get back up he really rallied and tried. I thought that was a good sign to see.
“He worked nicely on Wednesday, and he has schooled well, and he seems in great order so let’s go and have a go at it. We would be hopeful of a big run.”
And while Nicholls is looking forward to stepping Moon Rocket up in grade he has heaped praise on the BHA for allowing him to do so by salvaging the three mile contest.
Nicholls added:: “It is great that the BHA have rearranged the race as it is massively appreciated by everyone.
"I know there is a lot of chat about the novice chase programme, but we need these races to help them get somewhere in the spring.
“It is a Grade Two, which is worth a lot of money, and we need to be able to have a go at it. If we didn’t have this we would have had to run him in the novices’ handicap chase on the Friday there carrying a big weight, which is not really what we wanted to be doing.”
