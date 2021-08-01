Jockey Brodie Hampson hopes to turn year around on ladies' night at Carlisle

When amateur jockey Brodie Hampson steps out of the weighing room to ride Only The Brave at Carlisle on Monday, there will be part of her that knows she is lucky to be riding at all.

Life has not been easy for the 27-year-old, who along with suffering a catalogue of serious injuries has had to deal with losing her dad Mark to cancer in May 2016 and watch her mum bravely defeat the same disease on three separate occasions. It has already been a year of ups and downs for Hampson, who only returned to race riding at Beverley on Tuesday of last week, having spent the last four months on the sidelines with a broken leg sustained in a freak gallops accident in Lambourn in March. Reflecting on her latest comeback, Hampson, the fiancée of Group One-winning trainer Archie Watson, admits her most recent time spent out of the saddle nursing her right leg back to full health has been both mentally and physically challenging. She said: “It was the first injury that I have done at home. I was riding a bit of work on one of Archie’s, going very quick, and my whole stirrup iron just came off my saddle. It was a complete freak accident. “It was a bad injury but I’d say I’m very lucky as you know what those all-weather falls are like. Luckily I landed rolling but if I hadn't landed like that I dread to think of what state I would have been in. “There were six fractures, three in the fibula and three tibia. They were completely unlined and the operation was quite hard to do. “The surgeon said it took them a long time to get the bone straight again, but I was always determined to get back in the saddle. “This injury has been the hardest to get back from. It has not just been physically tiring but it has also been mentally tiring. “You go weeks where you feel like you haven’t improved at all. It feels like it has been a year but it has just been over four months. “I can’t praise the team at Oaksey House in Lambourn enough. Without knowing it they have helped me so much mentally. They really are just great people.”

Although Hampson’s journey from her latest setback has been tough, arguably her most severe injury arrived when breaking her back for the second time, along with sustaining a bleed to her head following a fall aboard the Sophie Leech-trained Saxo Jack at Newton Abbot in 2018. She said: “I was 17 when I broke my back for the first time in a point-to-point and then it was 2018 when I broke my back the second time at Newton Abbot when I also had the bleed on the head which was quite bad. “I’ve done my collarbone three times and, I’ve broken thumbs and fingers but they are easy to do. I also fractured my left knee once, and that was another fall at Newton Abbot while one of my collarbone breaks was there as well. “Regarding the 2018 incident, though, I was in hospital for a few days and I couldn’t walk without throwing up. It made me really sick. As well as the physical fitness with my back I had to do so much with my balance as I had a bad concussion but they worked so hard with me at Oaksey House to get me back in good shape again.”

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy