Hamilton match becomes one-horse race after Supremissy unseats rider

The Joseph O'Brien-trained filly Eat Pray Run, ridden by Oisin Orr, was long odds-on for the opening Book Hampton By Hilton Hamilton Park EBF Maiden Stakes having shown promise on her second appearance at Down Royal in July, with Iain Jardine's Supremissy sent off at 10/1 under Andrew Mullen.

The supposed match race descended into no more than a stroll in the park for the market leader as Supremissy stumbled after emerging from the starting stalls, leaving Mullen with little chance of remaining in tact.

Eat Pray Run sauntered home with the minimum of fuss, the loose Supremissy galloping out towards the middle of the course as the winner enjoyed a public piece of exercise by the stands' side rail.