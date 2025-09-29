Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Andrew Mullen is unseated from Supremissy at Hamilton
Andrew Mullen is unseated from Supremissy at Hamilton

Hamilton match becomes one-horse race after Supremissy unseats rider

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon September 29, 2025 · 1h ago

A match race at Hamilton on Monday effectively became a walker for the 1/33 favourite Eat Pray Run after her only rival unseated rider soon after the start.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained filly Eat Pray Run, ridden by Oisin Orr, was long odds-on for the opening Book Hampton By Hilton Hamilton Park EBF Maiden Stakes having shown promise on her second appearance at Down Royal in July, with Iain Jardine's Supremissy sent off at 10/1 under Andrew Mullen.

The supposed match race descended into no more than a stroll in the park for the market leader as Supremissy stumbled after emerging from the starting stalls, leaving Mullen with little chance of remaining in tact.

Eat Pray Run sauntered home with the minimum of fuss, the loose Supremissy galloping out towards the middle of the course as the winner enjoyed a public piece of exercise by the stands' side rail.

Mullen was stood down for the remainder of his Monday rides but was reported to be on his feet and OK following the dramatic incident.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING