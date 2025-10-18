Half Yours wins Caulfield Cup as Jamie Melham makes history

Trained by father and son team of Tony and Calvin McEvoy, the five-year-old finished strongly down the centre of the track to beat River Of Stars by half-a-length with Valiant King a length further away in third.

Absurde finished seventh for Willie Mullims, beaten three-and-a-quarter lengths by the winner, having stayed on after being being switched twice down the home straight.

British raider Meydaan was back in ninth after been carried wide turning for home, running on once back among horses but never able to land a blow.