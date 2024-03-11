Half-price Racing TV offer for Cheltenham

Unless you are there for the four days, there’s no better way to experience the Cheltenham Feeling than with Racing TV - and Sporting Life readers can enjoy it all for half the price!

Join Racing TV for just £14.99 a month and watch every race live from Cheltenham and enjoy an incredible £179 saving over 12 months!

JOIN HERE

Alternatively, call 0344 855 1881 (UK) or 0818 776 779 (ROI) and quote "Half Price Cheltenham"

So why Racing TV?

There’s never been a better time to join! Racing TV is the only channel showing every race live from Cheltenham, with two exclusive daily races, uninterrupted live coverage from 10am each day of the Festival. Enjoy unrivalled pre and post-race analysis, featuring the best presenters in racing, including Lydia Hislop, Nick Luck and Ruby Walsh. There’s plenty to keep you entertained after the Festival, too. Racing TV will bring you every race live from 61 British and Irish courses throughout the year and over £3,000 worth of free racedays each year, including the new Weekend Ticket days for all Racing TV members.