Half-price Racing TV offer for Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
17:03 · MON March 11, 2024

Racing TV is the only channel showing every race live from Cheltenham, with uninterrupted live coverage from 10am and two exclusive races each day of the Festival.

Unless you are there for the four days, there’s no better way to experience the Cheltenham Feeling than with Racing TV - and Sporting Life readers can enjoy it all for half the price!

Join Racing TV for just £14.99 a month and watch every race live from Cheltenham and enjoy an incredible £179 saving over 12 months!

JOIN HERE

Alternatively, call 0344 855 1881 (UK) or 0818 776 779 (ROI) and quote "Half Price Cheltenham"

So why Racing TV?

There’s never been a better time to join! Racing TV is the only channel showing every race live from Cheltenham, with two exclusive daily races, uninterrupted live coverage from 10am each day of the Festival. Enjoy unrivalled pre and post-race analysis, featuring the best presenters in racing, including Lydia Hislop, Nick Luck and Ruby Walsh. There’s plenty to keep you entertained after the Festival, too. Racing TV will bring you every race live from 61 British and Irish courses throughout the year and over £3,000 worth of free racedays each year, including the new Weekend Ticket days for all Racing TV members.

HOW TO WATCH THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL ON RACING TV

Racing TV is available on Sky 424, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Plus you can enjoy uninterrupted coverage via Racing TV Extra on desktop and our mobile apps.

Terms and conditions

12-month minimum term applies. Offer available until 23:59 on 15.03.24. Offer price is £14.99 per month for the first 12 months.

After the 12-month promotional term the subscription will revert to the full price of £29.98 per month. Offer not available on Eir TV, Virgin Media or Vodafone TV.

For full terms visit racingtv.com/cheltenham24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

