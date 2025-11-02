Haldon Gold Cup preview: JPR One bids to retain Exeter crown

Brendan Powell believes it would set the tone for the season if JPR One could produce a career best and successfully defend his crown in the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on Friday.

The 30-year-old jockey will bid to secure back-to-back wins aboard the Joe Tizzard-trained eight-year-old in the £100,000 Grade Two contest at the Devon track which has attracted a total of 16 entries. Last year the John Romans-owned gelding claimed the extended two-miles and one-furlong race by three quarters of a length from fellow second-season chaser Djelo, winner of Saturday's Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, off a mark of 149. If JPR One is to win the race again he will have to defy a mark of 153, but Powell believes he is more than capable of doing just that and supplying the Milborne Port handler with a third successive win in the race as a trainer having also saddled Elixir de Nutz to glory in 2023. Powell said: “He is not going into a race like this seriously well-handicapped and so he is going to have to put in a career best off his mark in a competitive race like this, but there is no reason he couldn’t either. “He is a horse that runs well fresh, and I think the time to catch him is first time out. I schooled him a couple of weeks ago and I’ve sat on him a few times and he seems in good form. “It would be nice to get a winner like this on the board early on to set the tone for the rest of the season.”

While all bar one of JPR One’s victories have been gained in fields of less than 10 runners Powell feels that ground as opposed to numbers of runners he will be taking on will have a greater impact on his chances of victory. Powell said: “He is a horse that is a lot better on decent ground. When I walked the track last year it was pretty quick ground and I was pretty happy with that. “The race went really smoothly. He jumped, travelled and put the race to bed fairly well. It is always easy when a race goes as smoothly as it did last year. “We will be going back again in the same sort of form and, looking at the weather, it will be on the same sort of ground hopefully. “It is likely to be a relatively small field, not that he needs it, but it helps, and I think ground is the biggest thing as he needs decent ground. “He has run some decent races on soft ground, like when he was third in the Tingle Creek, but he is a horse when you let him down from the back of the second last on soft ground, he hasn’t got the same boot he does on good ground.”