Haiti Couleurs won the BoyleSports Irish Grand National | report and free replay

Quai De Bourbon held on for third with Dunboyne fourth and Johnnywho fifth. The winning distances were three and a quarter lengths, six and a half lengths and seven and a half lengths.

The 11/2 favourite Quai De Bourbon, who lost ground with a mistake at a crucial stage after improving, began to weaken on the run to the final obstacle and it was left to the hugely admirable veteran Any Second Now, runner-up in this race 12 months ago, to chase Haiti Couleurs over the line.

Always in the first two under Sean Bowen, Haiti Couleurs jumped well in the main with Bushmans Pass for company for much of the contest. His fellow front-runner cried enough on the final turn but the chasing pack had never been too far behind and Dunboyne was still alongsides with Quai De Bourbon and Any Second Now snapping at their heels.

Attention then turned to the Easter feature in Ireland and Curtis felt that she had her eight--year-old in good form coming into the contest and so it proved.

Haiti Couleurs had been brilliantly handled in his novice chase season by Curtis with the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham having been a long-term plan that came to fruition in March.

Curtis, who is based in Wales, told ITV Racing: "That was absolutely amazing. I was a little bit worried about the ground but he's done that well.

"He gave him an absolute brilliant ride. I knew coming to the last he stayed and I was just screaming."

A beaming Bowen said: "I can't believe it, no words will describe it.

"I was just saying thanks to the guys for letting me back on; obviously I couldn't ride him at Cheltenham.

"He was doing a half-speed the whole way round. I couldn't believe how easy a time I was getting and how well he was jumping and doing everything so easy. I half thought turning in 'is there another circuit?' I was going that well! He's just improved and improved. I can't quite believe it and it's good to do it for Beccy as well.

"I thought when I was Champion Jockey that would be the top of everything but you still want those big winners."

He continued: "I was worried because he sweated up a lot [in the preliminaries] and he got very hot; I tried to get my girths checked and he was rearing up a bit.

"It wasn't smooth beforehand but the minute I jumped on he got in such a good rhythm. He was on the edge of doing too much he was travelling that well. He got in tight to three out, filled up and was away and gone."

Curtis went on to tell Racing TV that she wasn't concerned with Haiti Couleur's behaviour in the preliminaries.

"Not really because I know him," she said, "he is a highly strung horse, he's had travelling over as well for a few days but it didn't bother me.

"I was a little bit worried because I know he likes to jump his way to the front and he had the horse upsides him, it was almost like they were taking each other on the whole time and I thought 'oh god he'll start doing too much'.

"I just got excited coming to the second last and it's just brilliant. I'm so proud of the horse. I'm still a bit speechless to be honest."