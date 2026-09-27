Haiti Couleurs to return in Champion Chase at Down Royal

The Welsh handler believes the three mile Grade One test on October 31 is the ideal starting point for her stable star, who claimed victory in the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse in 2025.

Last season the gelded son of Dragon Dancer made a winning re-appearance over hurdles before switching back to fences to contest the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.

While pulled-up in the Grade One at the Merseyside venue and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, it was far from a disappointing campaign for the nine-year-old, who added the Coral Welsh Grand National and Grade Two William Hill Denman Chase to his CV.

And although Haiti Couleurs failed to feature on his final start in the Randox Grand National at Aintree on his final start, Curtis reports the nine-time race winner to be back firing on all cylinders ahead of his trip to Northern Ireland.

Curtis said: “He has summered really well. He was quite light going out, but he had a hard enough season. He has really filled up now and looks big and strong again.

“I think life will be more difficult this season as he has gone up a lot in the handicap. He is one of those that if he never does anything again it wouldn’t matter as he has done so much for us, but that is not to say he won’t as he is in great form.

“I don’t think we will start him over hurdles as you nearly end up wasting a run doing that. I think I’m going to spread runs this season as he puts so much into each race. You could maybe use a hurdle race to bring him on, but he actually ends up having a hard race. I think we will go to Down Royal for his first run for the Champion Chase.

“It seems one of the weaker Grade Ones to go for before the Willie Mullins brigade comes out. It is a track that will suit him. I’ve always fancied the Savills Chase as well, so we might look at that later on as well. The owners love going to Ireland for a little trip so why not give it a go.”