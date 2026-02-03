Haiti Couleurs new favourite for William Hill Denman Chase

Haiti Couleurs has replaced Jango Baie as favourite for Saturday's William Hill Denman Chase at Newbury.
The former was expected to head to Leopardstown for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup but issues with ferries and other factors forced a rethink.
Now the Welsh and Irish Grand National hero is bound for Berkshire and is 11/10 from 13/8 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to win again.
Trainer Rebecca Curtis told Sky Sports Racing: "Obviously Jango Baie is favourite now for the Gold Cup so we've a tough one to take on there but I'm happy the ground is going to be quite soft and testing so a bit of stamina is going to come into play.
"It's a totally different test for my horse but the has good form around Newbury, I was quite shocked he was able to win over hurdles off 145 around there on goodish ground. We know he acts on the track and while it's a totally different race to he's been running in, I'd still fancy him to run very well."
Jango Baie is out to 13/8 from 5/4 with Nicky Henderson indicated on Monday he isn't a guaranteed runner if the ground is very testing.
Elsewhere on the card there's money for Libberty Hunter in the William Hill Game Spirit and Evan Williams' charge is now 7/2 from 11/2.
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We’ve got flip-flopping favourites in the Denman Chase with Haiti Couleurs usurping Jango Baie at the front end. A number of factors put the former off from competing in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, but we’ve been laying him this morning for Newbury and the money would indicate that he’s A1 for his weekend assignment.
“Libberty Hunter has been the one they’ve been coming for in the Game Spirit Chase – he was well beaten last time in the Tingle Creek Chase, but he made a bad mistake four out so perhaps a line can be put through that effort and let’s not forget that he was runner-up in this race last year.”
