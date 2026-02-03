Haiti Couleurs new favourite for William Hill Denman Chase

The former was expected to head to Leopardstown for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup but issues with ferries and other factors forced a rethink.

Now the Welsh and Irish Grand National hero is bound for Berkshire and is 11/10 from 13/8 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to win again.

Trainer Rebecca Curtis told Sky Sports Racing: "Obviously Jango Baie is favourite now for the Gold Cup so we've a tough one to take on there but I'm happy the ground is going to be quite soft and testing so a bit of stamina is going to come into play.

"It's a totally different test for my horse but the has good form around Newbury, I was quite shocked he was able to win over hurdles off 145 around there on goodish ground. We know he acts on the track and while it's a totally different race to he's been running in, I'd still fancy him to run very well."