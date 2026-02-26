Haiti Couleurs in great shape ahead of Cheltenham Gold Cup

Haiti Couleurs is reported to be in top shape as the Rebecca Curtis-trained nine-year-old limbers up for his shot at Cheltenham Gold Cup glory in a couple of weeks' time.
The son of Dragon Dancer has won seven of his last nine career starts, including an impressive Cheltenham Festival victory in last year's Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase, and he was last seen adding to his fine haul when successful in the Grade 2 William Hill Denman Chase at Newbury on February 7.
Reflecting on his win at the 2025 Festival, Curtis told Tattersalls Cheltenham: “We thought he was tailor made for that National Hunt Chase. So, for the yard, the owners, everyone, to have another Cheltenham Festival winner was amazing. We’d hoped he would get better and better, and he has."
Following that Festival success, the Pembrokeshire handler had the pleasure of seeing him land the Grade 3 BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.
This season, Haiti Couleurs began with a victory over hurdles but then disappointed in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock. Fortunately, he bounced back to form in emphatic style when carrying top weight to Grade 3 Coral Welsh Grand National glory on his penultimate start, a special victory for the Welsh-based Curtis.
Cheltenham is clearly a track Haiti Couleurs relishes, having won two from two there already, and he comes into the race off the back of a taking win over L’Homme Presse at Newbury earlier this month.
On that latest performance, Curtis said: “Really happy with Newbury, I don’t think he could have done much more really. He was lonely out in front... when L’Homme Presse came to him he quickened really well up the straight and jumped the last three brilliant."
A relatively lightly-raced horse, the plan remains to freshen him between runs. Curtis added: “He seems in really good form and I’m very happy with him.
“He’s had an easy couple of weeks after his Newbury run so we’re just winding him up now, he’ll probably have two or three bits of work now over the next two weeks."
Haiti Couleurs has always shaped as a horse with a progressive profile and continues to prove himself a top-class performer, worthy of his upcoming engagement.
Delighted with his achievements to date, Curtis concluded: “He was always going to be a better chaser and the nice thing over fences is you get those longer trips that suit him. And he’s so fast over his jumps as well.
“The Gold Cup is the most prestigious three-mile chase you can win, and the fact that he’s fancied as well adds pressure - but all in a good way."
