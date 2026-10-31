Haiti Couleurs grinds out victory in Champion Chase at Down Royal

Haiti Couleurs returned to action with a Grade 1 success in the BetVictor, Remembering Envoi Allen Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday.

The weather hasn't been too kind to Down Royal with their Ladbrokes Festival of Racing blighted by non-runners due to the quick ground and then the two fences in the home straight were dolled off due to the low sun leaving a very long run-in for their feature contest. While some trainers expressed their frustration, it will have been of no concern to Rebecca Curtis who saw her stable star bounce back to his best with a game display in the three mile contest under Paul Townend. Haiti Couleurs was sent off at 8/1 despite the earlier withdrawal of morning line favourite Heart Wood but he still had Romeo Coolio and Banbridge to contend with after Gordon Elliott allowed the former to take his chance despite earlier concerns. Haiti Couleurs, a winner at the Cheltenham Festival and of the Irish and Welsh Grand Nationals, made practically every yard of the running and led the quintet in single file down the back straight for the final time. There were three in a line behind him two out - Croke Park the odd man out - before Banbridge dropped off them having seemingly run his race. Romeo Coolio seemed to be travelling kindly but was soon treading water as they rounded the elbow with Banbridge having found a second wind and back snapping at Haiti Couleurs' heels. The leader, though, wasn't for stopping and kept grinding it out in front, winning by four and three quarter lengths with Fleur In The Park nabbing Banbridge close home to take second. Romeo Coolio, sent off the 11/8 favourite, finished 28 lengths further adrift in fourth.

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Amazing reception and Grand plans Curtis told Racing TV: "The reception was absolutely amazing, he was a horse people followed last year and his last couple of runs were a bit disappointing, the Gold Cup I blame myself for that, he'd had a busy season. To come back here and pick up a Grade 1, he almost deserves it, it's just great. "About six weeks ago we were trying to map out the season for him and there wasn't too much at home, I didn't fancy the Charlie Hall and the Betfair went wrong for him last year so I felt if we were going to have a shot at a Grade 1 coming here would give us the better chance before some of the better winter horses came out and he's good fresh. "When he [Townend] came in he said 'I've never sent a horse on seven furlongs from home!' but at least Haiti Couleurs is hardy and stays really, really well. He handles today's ground but it definitely doesn't play to his strengths so he's done well to win. "I think the Denman Chase really suits him but where we'll go in between I don't know. Paul just mentioned that he thought he would really suit the Grand Steeple Chase at Auteuil so maybe we'll plot that for the end of the season."

Paul Townend celebrates as Haiti Couleurs wins at Down Royal