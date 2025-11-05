Haiti Couleurs a Betfair Chase possible at Haydock

He's entered in the Pertemps Qualifier at Aintree this Saturday as back-up, with the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock on November 22 also potentially on the agenda, and Curtis provided an update on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast .

Having defied a mark of 141 at Fairyhouse in April, Haiti Couleurs would have to overcome a BHA chase mark of 152 if heading to Newbury, although connections are looking to take advantage of a 7lb lower rating over hurdles at the same venue on Thursday.

Trained by Rebecca Curtis, the eight-year-old was one of the leading novices of the 2024-25 campaign and backed up his victory in the Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March when completing a big-race double in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

She said: "He's summered really well and seems to be in good form. It's shame really with the ground being like it has, we haven't really had many options for fences with him, hence why he'll have a run now over hurdles tomorrow at Newbury, as a sort of prep run.

"I've seen the Betfair (Chase) entries and it does look a little bit tempting to go that way, but did have our hearts set on the Coral Gold Cup with him. So it's a little bit up in the air.

"I don't think you'll end up with too many runners (at Haydock), obviously Grey Dawning would be very hard to beat. Royale Pagaille is obviously a specialist around there but he is getting a bit older each year. And there's not - on ratings - too many that are that much higher than him.

"I don't know what the ground is going to be like there, I think actually compared to down our way Aintree and Haydock haven't got that much rain so I don't think it's going to end up a slog like it has some years but hopefully it'll be soft-ish. I think the way he jumps and his stamina... it's three miles, one and a half and it'll be quite interesting to see how he would fare in a Graded race going forward.

"Sean (Bowen) would be available to ride in the Betfair Chase whereas in the Coral Gold Cup he'd be needed for Olly (Murphy, who is expected to run Resplendent Grey) so I do have to take that into account as well."

Curtis expects this week's comeback run to bring the horse forward both physically and mentally.

She said: "He's ready but I think there'll be a bit of improvement in there. As long as he runs well, travels well and finishes nicely, tomorrow isn't overly important. It's just getting that little blow into him as I wouldn't like to go to either of those races without a prep run.

"It is leaving it a little bit close (to the next target), I would ideally have liked a little bit more time, but given the ground we just haven't had that option."