Haffner won the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York | report, reaction and video replay

Haffner (11/8 favourite) won the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The seven furlong Group 3 has been won by some talented horses in recent years with Gewan, The Lion In Winter and Chaldean all advertising the form and connections of Haffner will be hoping the son of Justify can follow suit. Haffner, runner-up in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, jumped well from his outside draw and took up a prominent position behind the front-running pair of Stardom Glory and Vega King who took the field into the homes straight. On the inside of Haffner was the well backed and once-raced Gentle Hurricane, representing the Andrew Balding stable that saddled Gewan and Chaldean, and both moved notably well through the race. Trean and Alfred Wallace came through from the rear to lay down their challenges but just as they were about to get to the heels of the principals, they quickened again with Haffner coming nicely clear to win by two lengths. Gentle Hurricane was second, half-a-length clear of Trean.

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