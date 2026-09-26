Haffner won the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket | report, reaction & replay

Haffner returned the 7/4 favourite having been available at 9/2 in the early stages of the betting market.

It wasn't misplaced as Haffner quickened nicely to win by a length and a quarter from Burning Up who saw the race out well to claim minor honours.

That duo did edge back across but were always slightly behind as the principals fanned out across the Rowley Mile but whereas Billy Loughnane on Quest For Stars and Clifford Lee on Burning Up were urging their mounts along, Moore oozed confidence.

Ryan Moore was content to take a lead, tracking Quest For Stars as a group of five raced down the centre of the course with First Law and Iwasjustaying, both a shade keen, more towards the inner.

The soft ground was thought to be to blame for Haffner's showing in the Group 1 National Stakes but back on a faster surface, he impressed as he had done when winning the Acomb at York on his penultimate start.

O'Brien had suffered a rare September blank in Britain until Haffner banished the memories of a poor run at the Irish Champions Festival to claim this Group 2 over a mile; it was O'Brien's first success in the race since Royal Dornoch in 2019.

O’Brien said: “The ground got soft at the Curragh the last day and it didn’t suit him. He is a good mover and we didn’t think it was going to be as soft as it was, but it turned out to be soft.

“I think his form was different class really in this race. His only blip was two weeks ago from the soft ground. We knew he was going to get a mile very easily. He is an Acomb winner and his form was very strong.

“He always had it under control and we felt Ryan gave him a lovely, uncomplicated ride. He didn’t mind making the running if he had to. It was very simple really.

“He would love the Breeders’ Cup going around a bend, and a mile would be very easy for him. He will get his nice ground there. It was always possible that would be his target. The last day was a blip, but we had to come here today to make sure.

“He will be a lovely middle distance horse next year and he will be a French Derby type horse. He will get the Guineas trip on his ear, and he will get a mile and a quarter, and he could even stay further. We are delighted really.”

Haffner was cut to 4/1 for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf by Sky Bet and Paddy Power and is 33/1 with the same firms for the 2000 Guineas in May.

Burke delighted by Burning

Karl Burke said of Burning Up: “He has run a great race. I think he is a very good horse. I think he can only improve for stepping up in trip.

"He has handled the ground today, but I think he will be better on that bit better ground, certainly over a mile. At least it has told us that he can perform on fast ground as well. Next year will be a big year for him.

“He is still a bit green. The winner has had five runs, and we were stepping out of novice company so it was a huge run. Even Charlie’s (Appleby) horses have run in better races, and proven themselves, so it was a huge run.

“Everything is up for debate. I will speak to Liam (O’Rourke) and make a plan. Whether we run him again this year I’m not sure. Mentally he is a very tough horse. He would have you in the box as you would have to be careful with him.

“I think he is a horse with a lot of ability, and he hasn’t learnt how to race yet either.”