Haatem ready for French test in Prix de Montretout at Longchamp on Thursday

The son of Phoenix Of Spain finished fifth on his first start since last year’s Royal meeting in the Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown Park last month, an outing Hannon believes he was in need of.

Following his Group Three victory at the Royal meeting Haatem, who also scored at the same level in last year’s Craven Stakes at Newmarket, then missed the remainder of the 2024 campaign after meeting with a setback.

Last year’s Jersey Stakes hero will make his first appearance at Listed level, and first outside of pattern race company since the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom Downs in June 2023, in the mile prize at Longchamp.

Hannon said: “Haatem is in good shape and we are happy with how he is going into the race.

“He needed the run at Sandown as he had been off since winning the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last year.

“He had a similar time off to Rosallion, but he would carry a lot more weight than he does as he is a very heavy horse.

“The ground was soft enough the other day at Sandown and he found it very tiring.

"I think he would have been closer if it wasn’t as soft, but in my opinion he needed the race and I don't think he would have won on any ground.

“Hopefully, that run has put him dead right for this.”

And with that run under his belt, along with the return to a sounder surface, Hannon believes the Wathnan Racing-owned colt has plenty in his favour ahead of his bid to secure career win number five and set up a return to the Royal meeting.

Hannon said: “We had considered going to the Lockinge, but that looked extremely hot so we decided to go for a smaller race to try and give him a confidence booster.

“I’m not saying he is a certainty, but he should have a very good chance. James Doyle is back riding him and they won the Jersey Stakes together so it is nice to have him back on board.

“Hopefully he will be very competitive in this before we then go and look at the Queen Anne.”

And the Classic winning handler also issued an update on last year's Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Rosallion.

The multiple Group One winner will now head back to the Royal meeting for a tilt at the Queen Anne after finishing third on his comeback in the Lockinge at Newbury on Saturday.

Hannon added: “Obviously it was disappointing not to win the Lockinge, but I was quite pleased with the run.

“He got there and won his race, but he just got tired late on. That run will have taken a bit of the fizz out of him.

“He is now favourite with some firms for the Queen Anne and he will improve a lot for his Newbury run as, I would imagine, will Notable Speech, so I’m really looking forward to Royal Ascot."