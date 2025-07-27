Haatem goes back up in trip at Haydock Park

The son of Phoenix Of Spain is being lined up for a return to a mile and a quarter for a potential tilt at the Group Three contest at the Lancashire circuit.

Having been successful over the same trip in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Wathnan Racing-owned colt finished third dropping back down in trip on his return to the Berkshire track earlier this month in the Group Two Cornish Orchards Summer Mile.

However, following that defeat connections believe the immediate career of last year’s Jersey Stakes winner rests over further, starting with an appearance in the £85,000 event on August 9.

Hannon said: “We are going to concentrate on going a mile and quarter with Haatem for the immediate future and he will probably go for the Rose Of Lancaster at Haydock Park.

“We will pick each race at a time for him, but he will be in for a busy autumn.

“The Summer Mile was a strange race the other day and it didn’t show him at his best, but I wasn’t disappointed in the horse or the jockey.

“There was the potential to supplement him for the Jacques le Marois, but we have decided to stick at going back up in trip with him.”

