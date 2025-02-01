Gunsight Ridge gave Olly Murphy a double at Sandown

The 10-year-old Gunsight Ridge fell on his seasonal reappearance at Cheltenham and was pulled up at Kelso when last seen, but got his campaign back on track with a battling half-length success under Gavin Sheehan at 11/1.

It appeared as if favourite Etalon had a made a race-winning move before the turn for home but he came back to the chasers before the last and, though rallying late on, had to settle for third.

Runner-up Dr T J Eckleburg (8/1) was held up off the strong pace and finished best of all, but it was too late in the day to prevent a second winner on the afternoon for trainer Olly Murphy following the first race success of Diamonds For Luck.

Both horses were owned (or part-owned) by Diana Whateley.