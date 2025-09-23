Guinness Kerry National preview: Patrick Mullins verdict

You Oughta Know is the shortest-priced of the trio in the betting but the assistant trainer warns this is a big test for him at such an early stage of his chasing career.

He told Sporting Life: "It’s a very flat track, right beside the River Feale, and if there is rain it can get quite soft there but it is a fast track. The chase course is on the inside, the bends are tight and the Kerry National is a race where it is very hard to come from behind in.

“You need a horse with a bit of speed to get a position and with two fences in the home straight it’s hard to make up ground.

"You Oughta Know has a great profile and was a very good bumper horse, he was second in the Grade Two at the DRF. He ran well over hurdles but took a while to find his feet over fences but I schooled him on Monday morning and he was brilliant. The question mark is going to be, it’s his first handicap and fifth chase run, is he going to have enough experience?

“As I said you can’t miss a beat around there, it’s very tight bends, a lot of jumping, but if his jumping stands up, its definitely a mark and a weight he can take advantage of.

“Spanish Harlem is a horse who we’ve always thought there’s a big day in and he looked be running a big race in the Scottish National before he got carried out. He ran well at Punchestown and then won at a normal meeting there in the summer.

“He wants nice ground so if it continues to dry out, which I think it’s meant to, and it should be fresh ground for the race, then he could run well but then again he's had plenty of chances and I’m not sure he has quite the right profile to win the race.

“Arctic Fly is a big price. She has handicap chase experience and is unexposed at the trip. She was very keen in her younger days but is much more settled now. She’s the Arctic Fire pedigree.

“I think she’s just the type for this race. She has the speed and experience to jump out and get a good position and the stamina is going to be the big question mark. But I just thought at 16/1 and 20/1 she’s an each-way play.”