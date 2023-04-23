Our pedigree expert looks back on the recent Guineas trials, featuring Ralph Beckett's beautifully-bred Fred Darling winner Remarquee.

Fred Darling Stakes With her ears pricked, Remarquee (Kingman) galloped home with confidence at Newbury on Saturday in the Fred Darling Stakes. Though not the most fancied daughter of 2000 Guineas runner-up Kingman as the week began, she most certainly is as it ends. Boasting a pedigree that has surely had Classics in mind since the day her dam Regardez visited Kingman in 2019, a well thought out plan appears to be coming to fruition. Trainer Ralph Beckett knows Remarquee’s family well having trained her dam and granddam as well as numerous progeny and siblings whilst owner-breeder Julian H Richmond-Watson can attest the same having nurtured this family for generations at his small but select Lawn Stud. Remarquee’s dam Regardez (Champs Elysees) is a half-sister to much-missed G1 winning stayer Scope (Teofilo), a tragically premature loss to the staying ranks for his owner-breeder and trainer combination. Further back on this filly’s page is unraced third dam Last Look (Rainbow Quest). Though she never made the track, she is responsible for Epsom Oaks heroine Look Here (Hernando), who Remarquee will aim to emulate in winning a Classic on just her third start.

Remarquee's second dam Look So (Efisio) is therefore not only a Group 1 producing broodmare, but a half-sister to an Epsom Classic winner. Her dam Regardez may not have scaled the heights of her half-brother Scope, but she was by no means lacking ability herself. She only failed to show three times in twelve career starts, eight of those being in stakes company. Her optimum trip was 10f with a career best in the Listed Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle and Remarquee is her second winner and first stakes winner from five foals of racing age. Stamina in abundance, it won’t be the Rowley Mile’s testing finish keeping this filly’s connections awake at night. Such a patiently nurtured middle-distance family coupled with Kingman’s blistering speed has delivered what every owner breeder dreams of. Remarquee has some growing up to do between now and May 7, but she has every right to take a significant step forward from her second career start. Expect a different filly to show up at Newmarket and if she does, she will rank one of the main dangers to those who evaded the trials.

Greenham Stakes A race that promised so much resulted in early drama and quite the opposite in the finish. As Frankie Dettori departed out the side door on the favourite Chaldean (Frankel), Sean Levey was left to make every inch of the running on the lightly-raced Isaac Shelby (Night Of Thunder), who sauntered home with ease, undeterred by the loose Chaldean, to give his sire a much needed Classic contender.

Isaac Shelby has more than earned a shot at the 2000 Guineas, though connections have nominated the French Guineas as his target. Given the distance he put between himself and his rivals, it’s unlikely the beaten Greenham finishers will feature in Newmarket on the first Saturday in May.

Nell Gwyn Stakes Why Mammas Girl (Havana Grey), a course and distance winner on her only start, was largely ignored in the market probably reflects her regally bred rivals rather than herself. Against a field of fillies bursting with apparent potential, Mammas Girl burst plenty of bubbles. Perhaps her ‘unproven’ second-crop sire Havana Grey had something to do with it as we wait to see if his sizeable group of winning two-year-olds train on. Let’s not forget, before last year’s winner Cachet, who completed the Nell Gwyn/Guineas double for her rookie sire Aclaim, the last sire to land a Guineas winner in his first crop was Britain’s most expensive living sire Dubawi, when Makfi took the 2010 renewal.

Mammas Girl is out of the Shadwell-bred mare Mamma Morton (Elnadim). Sold by Derrinstown Stud as a yearling for €30,000 at Goffs, she placed in three maidens from five starts before being reoffered at Tattersalls December sale out of training where she brought 40,000gns. Her second foal Master Of War (Compton Place) was as precocious as he was fast winning the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes for juveniles. Subsequent matings with Dutch Art, Dark Angel, Iffraaj and Showcasing produced winners but it is rookie Havana Grey who has really clicked. Whilst it is not Shadwell’s most distinguished family, it is a family that has enjoyed regular updates of late including Cheveley Park runner-up Flotus (Starspangledbanner). Undoubtedly a distaff pedigree with more speed than stamina, the extra furlong of the 1000 Guineas poses a legitimate concern. Havana Grey’s biggest day came over five furlongs in the G1 Flying Five at the Curragh and if this filly stays a mile it will surely be her limit. The last filly before Cachet to follow up in the 1000 Guineas was 2006 winner Speciosa (Danehill Dancer). Now Mammas Girl has emulated Cachet in providing her second-season sire with a genuine Classic hope, Amo Racing and connections will be hoping their unbeaten filly shares more in common with last year’s heroine by the time the first Sunday in May rolls in.

Craven Stakes In what has been a week to remember for Amo Racing, Indestructible (Kodiac) provided them with a Classic trial double at the Craven meeting and did so in similarly dominating style to Mammas Girl. Furrowing his own path on the near side, the son of prolific two-year-old sire Kodiac looked caught for stamina when The Foxes (Churchill) breezed past him. With that rival electing to roll around and hang to the rail, the path was clear and stamina suddenly kicked in as he stayed on powerfully, hitting the line hard.

