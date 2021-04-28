QIPCO 2000 Guineas latest news | Guineas hope Chindit 'has gears'

Hannon was previously successful in the opening Classic of the season with Night Of Thunder in 2014, and Chindit tuned up for Newmarket on Saturday by winning the Greenham at Newbury a fortnight ago.

In what looks a good crop of three-year-olds this season and, with Godolphin and Coolmore well represented as well as the likes of Thunder Moon and the supplemented Mutasaabeq holding claims, Chindit will need to be at the peak of his powers.

“He took a long time to win the race at Newbury – which says to me he needed that, and it will have sharpened him up,” said Hannon.

“Our Guineas horses tend to really need their first race. Night Of Thunder got beaten in his trial and won the Guineas; Sky Lantern (winner of the 1000 Guineas in 2013) was beaten in her trial too, so they need it.

“Once they’ve had that, it’s just a case of ticking along. He did a bit on Tuesday morning, (Pat ) Dobbsy rode him and he was happy. I couldn’t be happier with him – but it does look quite a smart race, certainly hotter than the trial was.

“A trial is not a Derby, it’s not their focus. Generally we start working horses at Christmas, but just routine work. This year we couldn’t get on the grass for a month or six weeks – and that probably made a big difference, because he’s been on the all-weather the whole spring.”

Many smart juveniles show up well in their very first gallop, but Hannon says that was not the case with Chindit, winner of four of his five races. His sole defeat did come at Newmarket in the Dewhurst, but the Wiltshire trainer felt that was due to the soft ground.