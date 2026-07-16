Fran Berry has an each-way selection in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday before talking us through his thoughts on the undercard.
Go with old Spar-ring partner Bolger in Irish Oaks
It’s a terrific renewal of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday and the first thing to consider is if Thundering On can bounce back to her Betfred Oaks winning standard.
I must admit, I was a bit disappointed with her in the parade ring before the Pretty Polly, it was her fourth run of the year and you did think Epsom might’ve taken the edge off her somewhat.
Perhaps it wasn’t that bad a run in finishing fourth over 10 furlongs against her elders, but she does have questions to answer now, especially on the faster ground.
At her peak she is the one to beat, but given this is her fifth run of the season, with a point to prove, I’d rather take an each-way swing against her at the odds.
It’s a race with a really deep look to it.
Amelia Earhart bids to turn around the Epsom form, but she looks up against it with the hood and blinkers combination replaced by cheekpieces and it could be worth looking away from that formline.
Inis Mor is respected for David Menuisier on the back of her Prix de Diane third, while Earth Shot and Johanna Walsh bring the Ribblesdale form to the table.
However, the one I like each-way is Jim Bolger’s SPARAN NUA.
She has been one of the stories of the season. From winning her maiden at Naas from a subsequent winner in May, to winning the Group 3 at Cork, time will tell, but there looks to be plenty more to come from the daughter of Dawn Approach.
It’ll be highly interesting to see how she takes the step up in grade.
With Sky Bet paying four places she looks the each-way play in a proper race, a race to savour.
Nautic Star the best of the rest
With it being a World Pool card there are nine races on it and I’ve a few to be interested in.
In the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes it could be worth taking on the Aidan O’Brien pair, Confucious and Carry The Flag, as they look vulnerable enough at short odds in a race where the outsiders can get into things.
I certainly wouldn’t discount TRIBECA, trained by Robson De Aguiar, as this son of Blue Point created a very good impression when beating a subsequent winner at Navan in April.
He didn’t show up all that well at Royal Ascot when beaten over nine lengths in the Norfolk, but the experience won’t be lost on him and he could be a different proposition back at six furlongs.
The Group 2 Tulfarris Hotel And Golf Resort Sapphire Stakes over five furlongs looks a good renewal with the King Charles III horses Rosy Affair and Jakajaro bulking up a field that includes the disappointing Charles Darwin.
Lots of strands of form to go at, but perhaps HAVANA ANNA is the one to be on here dropping back to five furlongs.
Donnacha O’Brien’s filly ran really well in fourth in the Commonwealth Cup behind Venetian Sun and it was noticeable how strongly she travelled that day.
With the ground in her favour and her small weight-for-age allowance taken into account, she could be the answer to a very lively puzzle.
In the Group 3 Al Shira'aa Racing Meadow Court Stakes over 10 furlongs I’d take NYRA over One Look.
The latter will be a hot favourite after running well in the Pretty Polly, but Nyra is very much an unknown quantity who went down fighting when having to give 18lb to Irish Oaks contender Sparan Nua at Cork.
With rider Dylan Browne McMonagle losing his whip late on who knows what would’ve happened, but I like her dropping down to 10 furlongs here and she’s the bet at the current odds around 9/2.
The Liverpool FC Foundation Scurry Handicap over the extended six furlongs could well go to the raiding SONDAD for Mick & David Easterby.
The Irish sprinters are beatable and Sondad could get a great tow into this off fellow Brit Dark Thirty on the stands’ side.
He ran a great race in Ascot from stall two in the Wokingham Stakes on the back of his win at Epsom, making a really good fist of things from a disadvantageous draw.
With an ideal set up on Saturday this horse could give Joanna Mason her first win in Ireland.
Finally, in the opening two maidens, ANCHOR ROAD can make the most of his experience in the opener, albeit against some interesting newcomers, while NAUTIC STAR looks the banker of the weekend dropping back into maiden company in the Fillies Maiden at 13:40.
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