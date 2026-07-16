Go with old Spar-ring partner Bolger in Irish Oaks

It’s a terrific renewal of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday and the first thing to consider is if Thundering On can bounce back to her Betfred Oaks winning standard.

I must admit, I was a bit disappointed with her in the parade ring before the Pretty Polly, it was her fourth run of the year and you did think Epsom might’ve taken the edge off her somewhat.

Perhaps it wasn’t that bad a run in finishing fourth over 10 furlongs against her elders, but she does have questions to answer now, especially on the faster ground.

At her peak she is the one to beat, but given this is her fifth run of the season, with a point to prove, I’d rather take an each-way swing against her at the odds.

It’s a race with a really deep look to it.

Amelia Earhart bids to turn around the Epsom form, but she looks up against it with the hood and blinkers combination replaced by cheekpieces and it could be worth looking away from that formline.

Inis Mor is respected for David Menuisier on the back of her Prix de Diane third, while Earth Shot and Johanna Walsh bring the Ribblesdale form to the table.

However, the one I like each-way is Jim Bolger’s SPARAN NUA.

She has been one of the stories of the season. From winning her maiden at Naas from a subsequent winner in May, to winning the Group 3 at Cork, time will tell, but there looks to be plenty more to come from the daughter of Dawn Approach.

It’ll be highly interesting to see how she takes the step up in grade.

With Sky Bet paying four places she looks the each-way play in a proper race, a race to savour.