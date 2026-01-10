With Warwick off seven ITV4 races come from Lingfield (five) and Newcastle (two) today and we have all you need to know.
Timeform's course guides
Lingfield
Lingfield’s left-handed all-weather track is laid out inside the turf track and, measuring just less than a mile and a quarter round, is essentially sharp in nature. This, along with how the races often pan out ensures that stamina is rarely at a premium and strong-travelling types with a turn of foot are often favoured. Predominantly flat, there is a slight downhill turn in to the straight. At shorter trips, prominent racers tend to outperform those ridden more patiently, though there seems little advantage over further. Lingfield's surface is polytrack.
Newcastle
Left-handed, oval. Newcastle switched from turf to all-weather during the winter of 2015/16, and like Wolverhampton, the surface it uses is tapeta. It differs from the majority of the all-weather tracks in that as well as a traditional oval, it has a floodlit straight mile course, which is uphill for the final four furlongs, meaning an ability to see out the trip is essential and those who press on too early can prove vulnerable in the later stages.
Revised ITV Racing schedule for Saturday
Lingfield
Newcastle
Kempton
Andrew Asquith's Best Bet
Our top Weekend View tipster casts his eye over the action at Lingfield on ITV and he has one selection.
ACCURAL – 15:00 Lingfield
There is hardly any pace on paper in this five-runner handicap and there’s a strong chance ACCURAL will get his own way in front.
He hasn’t been with David Loughnane too long, but he has been rejuvenated by the yard fitted with eyeshields, proving better than ever when making all over six furlongs at this course on Wednesday.
Accural was well suited by the test of speed on that occasion, moving clear of his rivals on the home turn and closed down only late on (he looked like winning by much further). The drop back to five furlongs should be a positive and the booking of this capable claimer more than offsets his 5lb penalty. He must have a big chance.
Timeform Horse In Focus
Tortured Soul – 15:38 Lingfield
Horse To Watch - BALDOMERO
Martin Dixon of the Horse Watchers spoke to us earlier in the week about the ownership group's runners and he explained why Lingfield was a target for Baldomero today.
Baldomero - 15.00 Lingfield
"Baldomero has been a massive success for the all-weather season and has already won three times this campaign. We didn't have him quite as busy through the height of the summer this season on the turf and he seems to have really thrived since we switched him back to the all-weather.
"Harry [Davies] has given him a couple of really good rides and it has probably helped fitting a visor the last twice, but he's showing more speed than he ever has. After we bought him he won over a mile and a quarter at Kempton but he's very much a sprinter now and we'll keep looking at five-furlong options.
"We had the chance of running in a £55,000 race at Wolverhampton on Friday night but we've decided to go to Lingfield on Saturday instead. The Lingfield race is more akin to what he's been doing. His last win was in a small field over five furlongs around Lingfield and the race on Saturday is less competitive than the one at Wolverhampton on Friday. He'll keep on running in the better five and six-furlong races during the all-weather season and probably have a crack at Finals Day as well.
"He's definitely as good as he's ever been. He's found some confidence and the nature of these all-weather races is suiting him as well. He's become a bit of a legend and has won an amazing amount of prize money for a horse with his rating - more than £250,000. He's never been rated higher than his current BHA rating of 92, and he's never been lower than 82, so he's operated within a 10lb ratings band through his whole career."
