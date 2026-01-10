With Warwick off seven ITV4 races come from Lingfield (five) and Newcastle (two) today and we have all you need to know.

Timeform's course guides Lingfield Lingfield’s left-handed all-weather track is laid out inside the turf track and, measuring just less than a mile and a quarter round, is essentially sharp in nature. This, along with how the races often pan out ensures that stamina is rarely at a premium and strong-travelling types with a turn of foot are often favoured. Predominantly flat, there is a slight downhill turn in to the straight. At shorter trips, prominent racers tend to outperform those ridden more patiently, though there seems little advantage over further. Lingfield's surface is polytrack. Newcastle Left-handed, oval. Newcastle switched from turf to all-weather during the winter of 2015/16, and like Wolverhampton, the surface it uses is tapeta. It differs from the majority of the all-weather tracks in that as well as a traditional oval, it has a floodlit straight mile course, which is uphill for the final four furlongs, meaning an ability to see out the trip is essential and those who press on too early can prove vulnerable in the later stages.

Andrew Asquith's Best Bet Our top Weekend View tipster casts his eye over the action at Lingfield on ITV and he has one selection. ACCURAL – 15:00 Lingfield

There is hardly any pace on paper in this five-runner handicap and there’s a strong chance ACCURAL will get his own way in front. He hasn’t been with David Loughnane too long, but he has been rejuvenated by the yard fitted with eyeshields, proving better than ever when making all over six furlongs at this course on Wednesday. Accural was well suited by the test of speed on that occasion, moving clear of his rivals on the home turn and closed down only late on (he looked like winning by much further). The drop back to five furlongs should be a positive and the booking of this capable claimer more than offsets his 5lb penalty. He must have a big chance.

