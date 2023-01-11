Charlie Longsdon’s well-related Guetapan Collonges is preparing to line up for a tilt at Warwick’s Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase on Saturday.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old has been making progress as a steeplechaser, winning three of his six starts over fences and continually improving while gradually stepping up in trip. A fall at Sedgefield in March is the only defeat of his past four runs, the most recent of which was a Warwick success over three miles and one and a half furlongs in November. A further step up in trip now beckons in the Classic Chase, a premier handicap run over three miles and five furlongs.

Stamina will come to the fore over that distance and Longsdon’s runner comes from a family in abundant supply of that trait as he is from the same bloodline as 2012 Grand National winner Neptune Collonges. The latter has a French-trained full-sister named Saturne Collonges who in turn foaled Guetapan Collonges – making Neptune and Guetapan uncle and nephew in human terms. “It’s a big step up in grade, but he won nicely around Warwick last time," Longsdon said.