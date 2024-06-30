Group One targets for Commonwealth second Lake Forest

Owned by Brighton & Hove Albion supremo Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, the son of No Nay Never won the Gimcrack Stakes as a juvenile but had not been seen since finishing down the field in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Having missed an intended tune-up at Haydock on account of soft ground, the William Haggas-trained colt ran a race run full of promise on his return to action, faring best behind Kevin Ryan’s impressive winner Inisherin.

“We wanted to try to get a prep run into him, but we didn’t want to run him on soft ground because his ideal conditions are six furlongs and quick ground,” said Bloom’s racing manager Sean Graham.

“We had a race at Haydock in mind, but the ground up there was soft so we missed the prep run and just went straight to Ascot. He ran very very well and Tom Marquand gave him the perfect ride, he got the very best out of the horse with the way he needs to be ridden. We were very pleased.

“If you finish second at Royal Ascot, a bit of you feels disappointed you didn’t win the race, but then the horse has run an absolute blinder and you are delighted going forward. It will be the plan to campaign him as a top-level sprinter and hopefully he will be able to hold his own in those races.

“Obviously the Commonwealth Cup is only open to three-year-olds and later in the season he is going to have to take the jump up and take on older horses and that is when things will get a bit more difficult.”