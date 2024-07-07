Group One engagement next for Shouldvebeenaring

Shouldvebeenaring has a Deauville return in the diary after his maiden Group race victory in the Prix de Ris-Orangis on Sunday.

The Havana Grey colt has done his owners proud so many times in pattern events, going down only narrowly in valuable contests such as the Sandy Lane, Sprint Cup, Prix de la Foret and the Duke of York Stakes. The latter run came earlier this season, where was beaten by a nose in a finish so tight that the judge had to split the winner and the runner-up. Despite now earning just shy of £500,000 in prize money, victory had proved elusive for the grey as his last win came in the Listed King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket in early May 2023. The wait for a sixth career success ended at Deauville on Sunday, where the four-year-old was contesting the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis for trainer Richard Hannon and owners Middleham Park Racing. Partnered as usual by Sean Levey, Shouldvebeenaring was one of a five-strong British contingent and brought the prize home when prevailing by a short neck from James Tate’s Electric Storm. Group One opportunities await the colt now, and he will return to Deauville to contest the Prix Maurice de Gheest before aiming to go one better in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

