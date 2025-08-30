Group 3 BetMGM Solario Stakes report and free video replay

Having been well supported throughout the day, the Clive Cox-trained son of Palace Pier showed the best of his battling qualities to emerge victorious in the Group Three contest.

Sent off the 2/1 favourite to regain the winning thread the Paul & Clare Rooney-owned colt did not let his legion of supporters down at the Esher venue when snatching victory from the jaws of defeat under a determined Rossa Ryan.

Racing up with the pace throughout the seven furlong prize, which was won 12 months ago by subsequent Irish 2000 Guineas hero and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Field Of Gold, it looked as though the market leader was going to have to settle for a place at best.

But despite being headed, and shuffled back to third, A Bit Of Spirit was far from finished after forging a gap between rivals to make it a line of four in contention for first prize on the final dash to the line.

And with one last lunge Group One winning rider Ryan galvanised his mount through the tightest of passages to prevail by nose from Humidity, who was promoted to second following a stewards’ inquiry with the original runner-up Oceans Drive, demoted to third.

Cox said: “He is so tough. I think he was beaten there for a minute then he got back up. He has got remarkable courage, that is the thing. I couldn’t be more pleased.

“When he crossed the line I wasn’t sure he had won, but three or four strides afterwards I thought he was in front. He knuckled down really tough, and soundly, so all credit to the horse and rider.

“We had no idea if he would cope with conditions this easy as we haven’t seen ground like this all summer. I’m just so proud of him. He is all heart and he is so tough.

“I’m delighted for Paul and Clare Rooney as they have been good supporters and to have a horse like this on the big stage is great.

“Even on his first start he showed his qualities and he was quite green at that early stage. He has got more battle hardened now and is displaying even more courage.

“Rossa was great there. He had all confidence he would handle the ground and he proved that was the case.

“It is a joy to have nice horses for nice people and it is a privilege to make a living out of a passion."