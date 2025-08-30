Group 3 BetMGM Solario Stakes report and free video replay

A Bit Of Spirit edged a thrilling four-way finish by a nose in the Group 3 BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.
Having been well supported throughout the day, the Clive Cox-trained son of Palace Pier showed the best of his battling qualities to emerge victorious in the Group Three contest.
Sent off the 2/1 favourite to regain the winning thread the Paul & Clare Rooney-owned colt did not let his legion of supporters down at the Esher venue when snatching victory from the jaws of defeat under a determined Rossa Ryan.
Racing up with the pace throughout the seven furlong prize, which was won 12 months ago by subsequent Irish 2000 Guineas hero and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Field Of Gold, it looked as though the market leader was going to have to settle for a place at best.
But despite being headed, and shuffled back to third, A Bit Of Spirit was far from finished after forging a gap between rivals to make it a line of four in contention for first prize on the final dash to the line.
And with one last lunge Group One winning rider Ryan galvanised his mount through the tightest of passages to prevail by nose from Humidity, who was promoted to second following a stewards’ inquiry with the original runner-up Oceans Drive, demoted to third.
Cox said: “He is so tough. I think he was beaten there for a minute then he got back up. He has got remarkable courage, that is the thing. I couldn’t be more pleased.
“When he crossed the line I wasn’t sure he had won, but three or four strides afterwards I thought he was in front. He knuckled down really tough, and soundly, so all credit to the horse and rider.
“We had no idea if he would cope with conditions this easy as we haven’t seen ground like this all summer. I’m just so proud of him. He is all heart and he is so tough.
“I’m delighted for Paul and Clare Rooney as they have been good supporters and to have a horse like this on the big stage is great.
“Even on his first start he showed his qualities and he was quite green at that early stage. He has got more battle hardened now and is displaying even more courage.
“Rossa was great there. He had all confidence he would handle the ground and he proved that was the case.
“It is a joy to have nice horses for nice people and it is a privilege to make a living out of a passion."
Following the race A Bit Of Spirit was trimmed into 10/1 for the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket and 25/1 for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at the same track.
However, Lambourn handler Cox raised the possibility of a trip to France for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp in October as a potential next port of call.
He added: “Now he handles this ground, as long as he is well in himself, we can plot accordingly. Jason (Maguire, racing manager to Paul and Clare Rooney) will have a good chat. He has got all those options wide open. I’m just thrilled he has taken this step today.
“Today was a learning curve from that point of view (if he could handle the ground) and I think that confirms we will be able to plot with a little bit more confidence where we are going.
“He is in the Royal Lodge, but we might prefer to stay at seven furlongs. He is in the Lagardere over in France.
“I’m pleased to enjoy today. I think he is a tough, hardy two-year-old and we can keep pushing with that in mind. I think from next year’s point of view we will enjoy this year first.
“We probably stepped up to a mile early enough the other day, but I think the fact he goes on the soft ground gives me confidence that we should keep going with those options and hopefully he will develop further next year.”
Amazing August for Linfoot's 'Verdict'
A Bit Of Spirit's success in the Solario Stakes capped a very profitable August for our Ben Linfoot who tipped Clive Cox's horse in his Verdict column at 20/1 on Friday afternoon.
There was a 45p Rule 4 after even-money favourite Publish was withdrawn later on Friday evening but it still equated to an 11/1 winner which meant our tipster finished August with a profit of +78.7pts after tipping seven winners in the feature races throughout the month.
Ben Linfoot's Verdict in August +78.7pts
- WON Rhoscolyn 12/1 Goodwood Aug 1
- WON Jm Jungle 33/1 Goodwood Aug 1
- WON Waardah 13/2 Goodwood Aug 2
- WON Gewan 14/1 York Aug 20
- WON Charlotte's Web 6/1 York Aug 21
- WON Asgard's Captain 16/1 York Aug 22
- WON A Bit Of Spirit 20/1 (45p R4) Sandown Aug 30
Timeform View: David Cleary
The immediate reaction to a four-horse photo at the end of the Solario Stakes, run on soft ground, might understandably be, they can't all be good. However, two of the four involved had already shown form close to standard for the race, the other two were last-time-out winners stepping up in grade. That might seem a relatively positive spin on the result, though the overall time of the race supports such a view.
The race went to A Bit of Spirit, who looked aptly named as he battled back to regain the lead on the nod. Oceans Four, who had made his debut in the Distant Storm maiden at Newmarket in July which has worked out so well, stepped up considerably on the form of his win at Ffos Las on his second start. He just got the better of Humidity, bouncing back from his Vintage Stakes flop, the placings of second and third reversed by the stewards after some sustained bumping.
Anyone of the three might have had his head down at the right moment, so tight was the finish. A Bit of Spark holds entries in the Dewhurst and Royal Lodge, the latter an option also for Humidity, who will be well suited by a mile. The gelded Oceans Four has more limited options, at least at two years. All that said, perhaps the best in the race will prove to be the fourth, Pacific Avenue. He missed the break and ran green on just his second start; he looked to be coming with a winning run, but then couldn't quite sustain it. If there is a horse to make a big impact at three in the race, it could well be Pacific Avenue.
