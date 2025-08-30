Group 3 BetMGM Atalanta Stakes report and free video replay

The Roger Varian-trained daughter of Phoenix Of Spain made it five wins from as many starts when striking gold in the Group Three contest, which was her first start since securing a Listed contest on the all-weather at Deauville 255-days ago.

Victory appeared to be going the way of the strong travelling 100/30 favourite Bright Thunder, who breezed almost effortlessly to the front pass Spiritual inside the final quarter of a mile under Sam James.

However, her effort was to be short lived as the four-time seeking Blue Bolt, down the outside of the field and Lady Of Spain, charting a path closer to the far side running rail, moved on by to battle it out.

Despite lacking a recent run Lady Of Spain knuckled down to the task in hand well to get the better of Blue Bolt by half a length with the running on Skellet, who was anchored at the back early on, finishing a further four lengths adrift in third.

Leon Boros, part owner, said: “There were loads of question marks as it was her first time on turf and there was also the question of how she would handle the soft ground, but she has always had this great attitude.

“I think we have always done well with the horses we have chosen as we go attitude first and we saw that in her when she was very young.

“We have had to be patient with her as those by Phoenix Of Spain tend to be quite big and they put a lot of pressure on those front legs so they need time to mature.

“I’ve got another one called Indalo, who won a couple of days, but she is something special.

“It was a quality field and really excellent Group Three so we had to be realistic as to what we thought.”