John Ingles looks ahead to the Sceptre Sessions at the Tattersalls December Sale where some smart fillies and mares are due to go through the ring.

Sceptre holds a unique place in racing history. She is the only horse to have won four English classics outright, doing so in 1902. The only one she didn’t win was the Derby, though she ran in that too, finishing fourth after being left at the start before winning the Oaks two days later. John Randall and Tony Morris ranked Sceptre the third best British/Irish filly or mare of the twentieth century in A Century of Champions behind only Pretty Polly and Sun Chariot. Those two have Group 1 races named after them, of course, though despite her exploits, Sceptre – who died a hundred years ago this year – is commemorated more modestly with the Group 3 fillies’ race at the St Leger meeting. But since 2022, Sceptre has also given her name to the ‘Sceptre Sessions’ which showcase some of the best bloodstock on offer at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale which starts on Monday. Sceptre had set a record at Tattersalls herself when selling for 10,000 guineas (the equivalent of well over a million pounds today) as a yearling and among several owners that she had during her lifetime was Somerville Tattersall, the chairman who took the auction company into the twentieth century. Top lot from those first Sceptre Sessions in 2022 was Alcohol Free, that year’s July Cup winner, who was sold to Australia for 5.4m guineas. A year later, Juddmonte went to 4.5m guineas to purchase broodmare Teona, a former Prix Vermeille winner. In 2024, the most expensive lot was that season’s Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me who was bought by Amo Racing for 4.8m guineas, while last year the sale-topper was Barnavara who fetched the same price just months after her victory in the Prix de l’Opera before she too headed for Australia. This year, 72 fillies and broodmares have been catalogued to go through the ring at the two Sceptre Sessions on Monday and Tuesday evening, with another couple of lots added as wildcards. Here are five, all due to go under the hammer at Tuesday’s session, who are leading candidates to top this year’s sale.

Venetian Sun (blue silks) wins the Commonwealth Cup

Listed as a horse out of training, three-year-old filly Venetian Sun (lot 1745) is consigned by Karl Burke’s stable. The well-made daughter of Starman proved a smart sprinter (Timeform rating 118) and in fact wasn’t beaten over sprint trips until her final start when bidding to emulate her sire in the July Cup, finishing second to Comanche Brave. At two, Venetian Sun won her first four starts, including the Albany Stakes and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, before beating the colts in the Prix Morny. She met with her first defeat when third in the Moyglare Stud Stakes on her first try at seven furlongs and didn’t see things out on her return in the 1000 Guineas but resumed her progress back at six furlongs, winning the Sandy Lane Stakes before another Royal Ascot victory in the Commonwealth Cup. Elite Racing Club had a memorable result at Tattersalls in 2017 when their Nunthorpe and Prix de l’Abbaye winner Marsha, trained by Sir Mark Prescott, sold for 6m guineas, a sum which still makes her the most expensive horse ever sold at the December Sale. The same connections have Tiffany (lot 1761) in this year’s sale, though she’s a very different type to Marsha despite being a relative – Tiffany’s grandam Kalinka was Marsha’s great grandam. A tall daughter of Champion Stakes winner Farhh, Tiffany had already won seven races prior to this year but at the age of six she has just enjoyed much her most lucrative campaign. She made her Group 1 breakthrough in the Grosser Preis von Berlin, followed up in the very valuable Grade 2 Kentucky Turf Cup and ran up to her best again (Timeform rating 114) when beaten just over two lengths into fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf last month.

Broodmare Syndicate is being sold carrying a full brother or sister to Ombudsman (pictured)

Broodmare Syndicate (lot 1774) has been here before, going through the ring at the December Sale in 2017 when sold out of Ralph Beckett’s stable for just 25,000 guineas as part of the Juddmonte draft. She had won a maiden at Southwell at two, and she also became a winner for her new connections, with Irish trainer John Feane sending her over to win a fillies’ handicap at Ffos Las, a career best effort which earned her a Timeform rating of 79. An ordinary enough racing career, therefore, and while she was by Dansili and her great grandam All At Sea had won the Prix du Moulin and finished second Oaks, she wasn’t from one of Juddmonte’s most successful families – hence her earlier sale. However, sent to Night of Thunder, who had nothing like the reputation then that he has now, Syndicate produced top-notcher Ombudsman as her second foal, one of her four winners. Interest in Syndicate at this year’s December Sale is bound to be much greater than nine years ago, all the more so as she’s carrying a full brother or sister to Ombudsman. Two years after You Got To Me, could Johanna Walsh (lot 1778) be another Irish Oaks winner to top the December Sale? A daughter of Sea The Stars, Johanna Walsh had already cost plenty as a yearling, selling for €460,000 to go into training with Joseph O’Brien. After making all in a maiden at Leopardstown in May, she was beaten a head by Earth Shot in the Ribblesdale Stakes before much her best effort (Timeform rating 115) when running out an easy four-length winner at the Curragh from Inis Mor who is herself due to go through the ring shortly beforehand as lot 1771. Johanna Walsh’s last race for O’Brien was the Breeders’ Cup Turf in which she finished tenth, but she’s being sold in training so could potentially race on again next year for a new buyer. Her dam Miss Aiglonne was the only of her grandam’s 13 foals who didn’t manage to win a race; her dam’s siblings include three pattern winners in France, notably the Prix d’Ispahan winner Mekhtaal who is also by Sea The Stars.

Dylan Browne McMonagle is all smiles as Johanna Walsh wins the Irish Oaks