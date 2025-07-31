Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes report and free video replay

Whirl made all of the running under Ryan Moore to win the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes in emphatic fashion in wet conditions at Goodwood.
The 6/5 favourite quickly established an easy lead as Moore took advantage of the flag start, driving rain and thundery conditions ensuring they didn't go in the starting stalls.
See The Fire looked to be travelling well in behind but Whirl grabbed the near-side rail under Moore and strode clear for an easy five-length success from Coronation Stakes winner Cercene with Andrew Balding's filly only third.
Bedtime Story could never get into contention and finished fourth under Wayne Lordan.
Moore told ITV Racing: “She keeps doing what she says she’s going to do, she’s very uncomplicated.
“She handles any ground, she’s tall and a ‘racing machine’ according to Aidan [O’Brien, winning trainer].
“He keeps getting them to do great things. She’s kept on progressing and it’s just a shame that it wasn’t the spectacle it could have been. She would have to step up again against the boys [in the Arc] but she is progressive.”
O’Brien said: “Well done to everybody for getting the race on and keeping it going. Whirl is an amazing filly. I am delighted for the lads. She is a homebred by Wootton Bassett, she gets a mile and a half, handles all types of ground, and Ryan gave her a lovely ride. He was going to go forward on her and no one else in their right mind was going to want to make the running on that ground in these conditions, so I would say everyone was waiting on Ryan to go.
“She is just a very, very good filly. Depending on what the lads want to do, she has all the options. She could go to York or she could miss York and go to France for the Arc trials and the Arc. She is unusual as she has so many options and is so straightforward."
Comparing Whirl to her Betfred Oaks conqueror Minnie Hauk, O’Brien said: “Minnie Hauk is a great traveller, and you probably won't see the best of Minnie Hauk until she goes up in class against older horses where the tempo is very strong. What Minnie Hauk does is she is a very high cruiser, and we haven't seen that cruise in her races yet, but we have seen it at home.
“Even when she followed this filly at Epsom, she was finding it very easy to follow her, but you don't know what this filly is either and you probably won't know until they meet again. We saw what happened at Epsom when Ryan was very confident that he was going to get her, but she just kept coming with him. They are obviously very good fillies and when they do come together, we will find out.”
