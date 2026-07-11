Our Ben Linfoot provides a horse-by-horse guide to Sunday's Group 1 Haras de Fresnay-Le-Buffard Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

RAYIF

Only seen once so far this season but that was a win in the Poule d’Essai Des Poulains at Longchamp where he made most for a convincing success under Mickael Barzalona. Mixed messages from that form although the reopposing sixth home Nighttime has won since and Rayif should have no problem with the drop back to seven. SAMANGAN

Stablemate to Rayif running in the same Aga Khan Stud silks and he steps up to seven furlongs having finished a respectable sixth in the Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs at Royal Ascot last time. A beaten favourite over the course and distance in Group 3 company on his reappearance, he will have to improve quite considerably to trouble the market leaders here. Wears first-time cheekpieces. THESECRETADVERSARY

Fozzy Stack didn’t miss at Royal Ascot with a 2/2 record and this St Mark’s Basilica colt was one of those winners in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs. That he did so under a 3lb penalty suggests he’s well worth a shot at Group 1 glory over the trip against his own age group so this looks a sensible next step for him, for all that a new career-best will likely be required once again. GO MAN

A Listed winner who ran well in Group 2 company last time when beaten three-quarters-of-a-length by Nighttime in the Prix Paul de Moussac at Longchamp. Ran keenly that day and it was quite deep into the contest by the time he settled, so he deserves credit for battling on as well as he did. Nighttime had his measure quite comfortably, though, and he’ll have to settle much better if he’s to turn the tables with that horse here. TIME TO TURN

Godolphin have history in this race having won it with Almutawakel, Thunder Snow and Pinatubo and Charlie Appleby bids to repeat his 2020 win with the latter horse with Time To Turn. Like Rayif, he has been seen just the once at three, when runner-up to stablemate Talk Of New York in the Heron Stakes at Sandown last time where he made late headway for a remote second. Well beaten in the Lagardere on his only previous try at Group 1 level, he has a significant enough gap to bridge. IMPERIOR

Very well beaten by Rayif in the Poulains and readily brushed aside by Nighttime over seven at Longchamp after that, so he looks worthy of his rank outsider status in this heat. NIGHTTIME

Talented son of Wootton Bassett who chased home Puerto Rico in the Lagardere at two when travelling well, finishing ahead of Rayif. Finished behind that rival when sixth in the Poulains but was keen in the rear that day and did well to finish as close as he did. Looked more comfortable dropped to seven furlongs last time and with Christopher Head likely to have used that as a prep improvement can be expected here. Big player. TRUE LOVE