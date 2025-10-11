Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes report and free video replay

Andrew Balding's son of Night Of Thunder won the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at York on his second start in August but fluffed his lines in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last time.

That form looked good after Puerto Rico and Cape Orator franked the form in Longchamp last weekend and Gewan, only fourth on Town Moor, gave it an even more solid look after winning the Dewhurst by three quarters of a length.

Well positioned in a prominent position by Doyle, Gewan made a beeline for the stands' rail and hit the front coming out of the dip with his rivals in hot pursuit.

He pulled out plenty up the rising ground to seal the win, the better fancied Gstaad and Distant Storm chasing him home.

Paddy Power immediately went 14/1 from 50s about Gewan for the 2000 Guineas back on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket next May.

It was a second Dewhurst in four years for Balding, who won it with Chaldean in 2022, a horse who also won the Acomb (and Champagne Stakes) before winning at Newmarket.

He went onto win the 2000 Guineas and now the grey Gewan will bid to follow in his Classic-winning hoofprints.