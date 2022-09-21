Michael Dods may be taking the horsebox south for Gale Force Maya’s next outing following the six-year-old’s fifth win of the season at Ayr on Friday.

Only twice outside of the top three in nine starts this term, the consistent daughter of Gale Force Ten was striking at Listed level for the second time in a row when taking the Arran Scottish Sprint EBF Fillies’ Stakes (replay below), following an impressive rout in the Garrowby Stakes at York earlier this month. She could now attempt to keep her prolific season going by bidding for a hat-trick in Pattern races if running in either the Listed Oakman Inns Rous Stakes or Group Three John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes at Ascot on October 1, or the Blue Point British EBF Boadicea Stakes at Newmarket a week later.

“She’s improved greatly this season, her attitude you couldn’t fault,” said Dods. “She likes quicker ground which she has had most of the season and she’s just gone from strength to strength. We’ve been so pleased with her. “She seems to have come out of the race well and is just out in the paddocks. We couldn’t have wished for a better year from her really, it’s been tremendous and we didn’t really expect it either.” On future targets he added: “It all depends on the ground to be fair. “There’s a Listed five-furlong race at Ascot and on the same day there is a Group Three. We will have to see what the ground is, speak to Frank (Lowe, owner) and see what he thinks. There is also the Boadicea Listed race at Newmarket. “She will definitely be heading south if she runs, but if the ground went against her she wouldn’t be heading anywhere. She needs decent ground.”