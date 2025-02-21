Grey Dawning set to miss Cheltenham Gold Cup to take in Kelso and Aintree

The eight-year-old was one of four Cheltenham Festival winners for the jump trainers’ championship leader last season when he landed the now extinct Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Chase, but being pulled-up in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day set him back.

After being taken out of the Ryanair Chase, the Gold Cup is his only Cheltenham entry but Skelton is planning to skip the Festival altogether in favour of taking in the Listed bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso on March 1 before heading for the Grade 1 Aintree Bowl at the Randox Grand National Festival in April.

Skelton said at his Cheltenham Festival media day on Friday: "The idea at the moment is to go to Kelso and Aintree. We’re getting to the point now where that is next week so that is the most likely scenario.

"I will leave him in the Gold Cup just in case something untoward happened to the opposition, I don't wish that on them.

"The Gold Cup picture is a little muddy behind the favourite [Galopin Des Champs] and that’s because of the strength of the favourite.

"With the favourite being in there it’s a super hard race to win. Yes, second and third do look up for grabs and maybe I’d have looked at this race differently if he’d had won at Haydock, but he didn’t, so we're not.