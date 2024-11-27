Grey Dawning in King George frame following second in Betfair Chase at Haydock

The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase remains a potential target for Grey Dawning despite last weekend's reverse when favourite for the Betfair Chase.

Dan Skelton's seven-year-old, an impressive winner of the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March, was sent off the 15/8 market leader on his first run outside of novice company but was beaten two lengths by Royale Pagaille who went back-to-back in the first domestic Grade 1 of the campaign at Haydock Park. Grey Dawning made a mistake at the final fence and looked to finish a tired horse but, speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Skelton revealed that he was pleasantly surprised by how well the horse had taken those exertions and that Kempton on Boxing Day was definitely an option that connections were going to consider closely. He said: "I left him in the race, him and Protektorat, because the picture is not that clear is it and I'm not just talking about the competition as you can only run your horse if your horse is really well. But I don't think it's that clear for us at home at the moment.

