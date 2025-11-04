Menu icon
Grey Dawning in full flow at Haydock
Grey Dawning in full flow at Haydock

Grey Dawning favourite for Betfair Chase at Haydock

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue November 04, 2025 · 2h ago

With the entries out for the Betfair Chase at Haydock on November 29 the sponsors make Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning the favourite.

The eight-year-old was sent off the 15/8 favourite last year but could only manage second behind course specialist Royale Pagaille who is also back for more.

Grey Dawning could be joined in the race by stablemate Protektorat while Spillane's Tower would be an interesting challenge from Ireland in the colours of JP McManus.

Handstands and Haiti Couleurs are a couple of interesting novices from last season going into open company while recent winners Resplendent Grey and Hitman are also in contention.

Betfair Chase odds - EW Terms (1/5 Odds, 3 Places)

Grey Dawning 11/8
Spillane's Tower 3/1
Royale Pagaille 5/1
Protektorat 6/1
Handstands 10/1
Haiti Couleurs 12/1
Mr Vango 12/1
Stellar Story 14/1
Resplendent Grey 16/1
Beauport 20/1
Hitman 20/1
Jordans 20/1
Myretown 25/1
Intense Raffles 33/1
Ginny's Destiny 40/1
Marsh Wren 50/1

Betfair Spokesperson, James Mackie said: “The 2025 Betfair Chase looks set to be a competitive event with 16 runners entered at the latest declaration stage featuring some high-profile names.

“Last year’s second Grey Dawning tops the betting at 11/8 looking for revenge on dual winner of the race and last year’s victor Royale Pagaille who has been installed as the 5/1 third favourite.

“The Irish challenge is led by the Jimmy Mangan trained Spillane’s Tower who is a previous Grade 1 winner in Ireland, and he is priced as the second favourite at 3/1.

“Another past winner in Protektorat could go in search of a second win in the race at 6/1, with Irish Grand National victor Haiti Couleurs an interesting entry for the Rebecca Curtis yard at 12/1.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

