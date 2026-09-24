Gregory romps to Rose Bowl win at Newmarket for the Gosdens

After 16 months off the track, the Wathnan-owned runner has now landed back-to-back Listed races under James Doyle. The former Royal Ascot winner looks certain to take a step up in class off the back of that impressive performance and was cut to 5/1 from 12s for the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on British Champions Day.

The Nicky Henderson-trained runner up continued his consistent form to finish best of the rest, with the 80/1 outsider Peace Belle just behind him in third place under George Wood, for the Jennie Candlish team.

Never far away from the decent pace, set by Burdett Road, the son of Golden Horn made very smooth progress to hit the front two-furlongs out and pulled well clear of the eventual second, Goblet Of Fire (9/2).

The John & Thady Gosden-trained horse was far too good for the rest of the field when winning this two-mile contest by 11 lengths.

Thady Gosden said: “It is his first run for a while, having won on his first start early on in the year, but like you say he did it pretty well.

"They went an even gallop the whole way and there weren’t any hiding places. He loves this fast ground. He travelled well throughout and picked up well when James asked him. We gave him a bit of time through the summer, but he has turned up in good shape on both runs.

“He won at Royal Ascot the same year that Courage Mon Ami won the Ascot Gold Cup in the early days of Wathnan Racing so it is fantastic that he is still here winning stakes races for them.

“He has been relatively lightly raced so hopefully there is more to come from him.

"Speaking to James there he thinks two miles is probably the top end of his trip.

“He has an entry in the Long Distance Cup and he has an entry in France after that as well.

"We will see what the ground does as he is by Golden Horn, and he loves that fast ground. If the ground holds until then we will have to see.

“We will very possibly roll the dice at Ascot as the two miles suits him well. As that is towards the end of October the likelihood is that it might get a bit damp beforehand, but at the moment the forecast is looking good.

“We will discuss all plans with the Wathnan management and make a decision from there.”