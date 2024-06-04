Sporting Life
Gregory was impressive at Royal Ascot
Gregory runs in the Gold Cup

Gregory on course for Gold Cup bid at Royal Ascot

By Sporting Life
15:32 · TUE June 04, 2024

Everything is in place for Gregory to bid for successive Royal Ascot wins, with the Gold Cup in his sights.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old has big shoes to fill as he will be trying to emulate last year’s winner Courage Mon Ami, who is also owned by Wathnan Racing but currently sidelined.

Gregory won the Queen’s Vase in 2023, giving his new owners a famous double, and went on to be fifth in the St Leger at Doncaster.

He made his comeback this season in the Yorkshire Cup when third to Giavellotto.

“Everyone is very happy with Gregory. Obviously it was disappointing to have lost Courage Mon Ami, but he’s going to step up,” said Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown.

“We were really pleased with his first run, delighted in fact, and obviously he promises to stay further, he was strong at the line having been off for a long time.

“We were very happy with that, I think that (a mile and three-quarters) will probably be his minimum trip. Obviously you never know they are going to stay that far, two and a half miles (the Gold Cup trip), but I think he’s got every chance.

“He really rallied strongly and I was impressed because at one point I was worried he was going to drop right off them, but he came back again. He’s a lovely horse.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

