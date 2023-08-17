Gregory among Wathnan stars heading for Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York

Wathnan Racing are set to be represented by a clutch of classy runners at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York next week.

The Qatari-based owners – headed by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani – made a stunning entrance into British racing at Royal Ascot where Courage Mon Ami and Gregory both triumphed. The John and Thady Gosden-trained pair are both intended to line up at York, as are Isaac Shelby and Ballymount Boy. The last-named is a new recruit to the Wathnan string and is on schedule to run in the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes on Wednesday, chasing the £165,000 prize. On his last outing, the son of Camacho finished second to Vandeek in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. Wathnan racing advisor, Richard Brown, said: “We bought Ballymount Boy after Goodwood. He ran a great race. This horse looked like he was still a bit green and he’d get better with age and racing, so we’ve bought him and the plan is that he will run in the Acomb.” Ballymount Boy has only raced at six furlongs to date, but Brown is confident a further furlong will be to the colt’s liking. He added: “I think he’s screaming out for the step up. He was doing all his best work late at Goodwood. We’re under no illusions, it will be tough. But he’s done nothing wrong, so he deserves to take his chance.”

