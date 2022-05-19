“We were very pleased with his run the other day and it seems to be the next obvious step for him,” said Palmer.

It was Brad The Brief who prevailed, however, triumphing by three and a quarter lengths on his preferred soft ground and booking his ticket to the Curragh in the process.

A small field of five contested the Pertemps Network Conditions Stakes, with Archie Watson’s Group One-winning sprinter Glen Shiel the class act and the 5/4 favourite as he began his campaign under Hollie Doyle.

The gelding is one of several horses to fall under Palmer’s care after the trainer began his tenure at Manor House Stables, with a Haydock outing on May 7 a first for horse and handler as a combination.

“There’s been plenty of rain in Ireland and there’s more forecast so hopefully he can go well.

“He’s (Glen Shiel) a Group One winner on his day, I don’t think anyone would have pretended before or after that was the best version of Glen Shiel that we’ve seen, but it was a good performance from Brad The Brief nevertheless.”

Brad The Brief is one of nine sprinters declared for the Greenlands Stakes, with Glen Shiel crossing the Irish Sea to renew rivalry.

Other contenders include Ado McGuinness’ dual Group One winner A Case Of You, last year’s winner Gustavus Weston and the progressive course and distance winner Power Under Me.

Palmer also provided an update on Dubawi Legend, who disappointed when coming home last of all in the 2000 Guineas and was later found to be suffering from an abscess in his mouth.

The colt ran freely and never looked happy throughout the mile Classic and in the days afterwards the abscess surfaced and posed the question of whether his run had been blighted by the infection or if it had in fact been caused by his hard pulling.

“The abscess appeared 36 to 48 hours later, so was it brewing and we didn’t see it, or did the way he behaved cause the abscess?” Palmer said.

“It’s a question we’ll never know the answer to, but at least we have found something.

“Whether that was the reason or not, he had a bad experience in the Guineas and so did his trainer! And more importantly, his owner.”

An Irish Guineas bid was vetoed and next steps for the bay include ParisLongchamp’s Listed Prix De Pontarme in late May and the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in mid-June.

“We’ve got to be very careful about the next step, Paris is a possibility but so is the Jersey at Royal Ascot,” said Palmer.

“He’s got no worries at all at the moment, he’s in good nick.”

