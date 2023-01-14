We look ahead to Saturday's BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury with a horse-by-horse guide to the eleven entries.

Barton Knoll (John Mackie)

Has gone seven races since the most recent of his four chase victories which came back in November 2021 but has run the odd good race in defeat, notably when going down by a nose to Destrier at Aintree. Quite well handicapped these days - 13 lbs higher when fifth in 2021 renewal - but failed to live up to market expectations the last day and could be in decline. Espoir De Guye (Paul Nicholls)

Nicholls has saddled nine winners of this since the race's inception in 2004 making his runners the first port of call, although he has only landed one of the last four. Formerly trained by Venetia Williams, Espoir De Guye has done all of his winning on soft / heavy ground, including four victories in 12 chase starts. Lost his way after a winning reappearance 12 months ago and remains to be seen if a change of scenery will bring about an upturn in his fortunes but he has been given a chance by the handicapper.

Gemirande (Venetia Williams)

Williams has sent out runners to finish second on three of the six renewals since she lifted the prize with Shangani in 2014. Gemirande has developed into a far better chaser than hurdler with his five length defeat of War Lord taking his record to three wins from eight chase starts (with four seconds) with his Wetherby jockey Shane Quinlan reporting that he is 'improving and has matured over the summer'. A 6 lb rise may be insufficient to anchor him and this front-runner could be hard to pass if allowed to get into a good rhythm. Lord Baddesley (Chris Gordon)

His first crack at chasing in 2021 was abandoned after two runs but there's been much more to like about this season's efforts with the eight-year-old making the most of a drop in grade to win impressively from the front at Plumpton. He's back up in grade and the weights (6 lb rise) but his stable could hardly be in better form and he could have more to offer in this sphere with his confidence high. Ground and trip appear to be in his favour and he's a course winner who also finished a close fourth in a Betfair Hurdle. Messire Des Obeaux (Alan King)

Talented but fragile meaning he has relatively few miles on the clock for one of his years. Received plenty of plaudits for knuckling down well to win at Warwick on good ground for which he's escaped with a 2 lb rise which will have come as a surprise to owners' representative Anthony Bromley who said post-race 'he’s going to get hit by the handicapper now because they pulled away from the third.' Bromley mentioned this race as possibly coming too soon in his post-race debrief but this test looks ideal if he's deemed well enough to take his chance.

Neon Moon (David Pipe)

Has been campaigned over further in his first season over fences but was winning at around this trip over hurdles last season. Things have gradually come together since a wind operation after his first two starts, going close at Taunton before beating all bar the well handicapped Cap Du Nord at Ascot. Holds an entry over further on the same card but no real reason to believe that he won't still be effective over this shorter trip. Paint The Dream (Fergal O'Brien)

Rated fully 11 lbs lower when winning last year's renewal by 15 lengths which left the likeable and consistent gelding a little difficult to place. Proved his liking for this course and distance with another wide margin success on good ground in November to take his track record to three wins from four starts which makes him hard to rule out despite some of his rivals almost certainly being better handicapped. Sebastopol (Tom Lacey)

Lowered the colours of Stage Star in the Grade Two Berkshire Novices' Chase over course and distance when last seen in November but the handicapper's decision to raise his mark by just 1 lb for that victory tells you everything you need to know. That has left him competitively, if not well, treated and this useful sort will appreciate the conditions and has a decent record when fresh so definitely looks a player. The Big Bite (Henry Oliver)

Rated 146 when beaten a little over two lengths into third behind Umbrigado in the 2021 renewal and will line up from just 135 after failing to land a blow in two competitive handicaps this season. Swimming in calmer waters here and will be well enough suited by the track, ground and trip to think that he could take a hand if back to somewhere near his best form but therein lies the question.

War Lord (Joe Tizzard)

Performed creditably in Grade One novice company last season so this campaign has been rather underwhelming in light of that. Gradually slipping down the weights and shaped a little better behind Gemirande when fitted with a tongue tie but he obviously needs to pull out more to reverse form with that rival and has only once been asked to race on good ground. Could easily prove good enough but patience is beginning to wear thin. Zanza (Philip Hobbs)

Flew the flag for the horses for courses mantra when making a mockery of official figures to win the Denman Chase here earlier in the month, taking his course record to five wins from six visits with the sole reverse being a two length sixth in the 2020 Betfair Hurdle. Hit hard with a 15 lb rise in the handicap but this isn't as competitive as it might have been for the money on offer and looks a big player at his favourite venue with the shorter trip not expected to inconvenience him.