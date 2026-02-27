Greatwood Gold Cup statistics and big-race tip for Newbury

BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase - 15:45 Newbury

Click here for full racecard and free video form

Newbury hosts a seven-race card on Saturday with the main interest being the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 15:45, run over two and a half miles.

Last year, we saw one of the finishes of the season in this race as Booster Bob won under an extraordinary Sean Bowen ride. The pair were detached from the field and looked to be struggling a long way out, but the gelding came from last to first to win remarkably for Olly Murphy.

This year we have a final field of 11 runners taking their chance in the £80,000 contest. The market leader is Vincenzo for the Dylan Johnston, Sam Thomas partnership, the horse last seen at Ascot 42 days ago winning a big pot. The run prior to that, he was second behind Glengouly in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The 2024 winner of the race, Heltenham, is back for the Skelton team and Charlie Todd has the job to try and regain the nine-year-old’s crown. Paul Nicholls has Twinjets taking his place under top weight, last seen unseating Harry Cobden at Cheltenham but he won a £50,000 contest over course and distance before that. Another intriguing runner is the class-dropping Blow Your Wad, his last run was in the Grade-One Ascot Chase when third behind Jonbon and Pic D’orhy.