Wobwobwob was the subject of a gamble, going off 5/1, but he could only manage third, while Temple Bruer was fourth at 50/1.

9/2 favourite Summerghand travelled well under Danny Tudhope, also in the far-side group, but he couldn't reel in the winner and went down by a head.

The three-year-old filly made the most of her age and sex allowances to show her rivals a clean pair of hooves under jockey Sam James at 7/1.

“All credit to Grant and Nick, they took a chance running a three-year-old in this but she is improving,” said James.

“I always felt like I was going to win easy, she was just looking for company late on and Danny (Tudhope) nearly caught me which quite annoyed me, but she was just lugging off the rail.

“She’s improving all the time. She’s Ollie’s ride really, I’m sure he’ll be back on her as he’s done a great job.”

James went on: “I was confident the whole way, I always felt I had the far side beat, I was going a good gallop but I was in my comfort zone the whole way while I was taking others out of theirs, which is impressive for a three-year-old against older horses.

“Nick likes to take his horses to France and I would have thought they’ll be looking for black type.”

Bradley’s racing manager Ian Hutchinson said: “She’s in a seven-furlong handicap at York next week and we’ll see how she is before deciding if she goes there or not.”

The consolation William Hill Silver Trophy went the way of multiple course winner Roundhay Park (11/1).

Nigel Tinkler’s eight-year-old was winning at Ripon for the third time and for jockey Faye McManoman it was their sixth victory together.

“This horse means a lot to me as I also won the Ayr Bronze Cup on him which was a huge day for his all,” she said.

“I was doing a rain dance last night and when it came I fancied our chances.”

Danny Tudhope won the the first two races on the card, the Juddmonte EBF Restricted Novice Stakes on Michael Bell’s 13/8 favourite Prepschool and the William Hill Ripon Hornblower EBF Novice Stakes on Eve Johnson Houghton’s Government Call at the same price.