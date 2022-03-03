The eight-year-old finished last of five runners behind Chacun Pour Soi in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown on his most recent start, having won the Tingle Creek and chased home Shishkin at Kempton on his two previous outings.

Greaneteen finished fourth in the Champion Chase last term, beaten just two lengths by Put The Kettle On, but trainer Paul Nicholls admits his charge may not be ready for the Festival after requiring treatment for an ulcer on his eye.

He said on Thursday: “He’s not here at the moment, he’s injured his eye. Whether he got hit with a lump of mud or something at Down Royal or got cast in his box, he’s got an ulcer on his eye which he is being treated for.

“It’s going the right way, but I think we’re unlikely to be able to go Cheltenham with him.

“Unless I get him back in the next few days, he’ll have to wait until Sandown on the last day of the season. He would be 50-50 to be able to run in the Champion Chase.”