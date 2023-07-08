Sporting Life
Westover - one of only six in King George
Westover - back to winning ways in France

Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud report: Westover back to winning ways

By David Ord
17:08 · SAT July 08, 2023

2/5 favourite Westover returned to winning ways with an ultimately convincing victory in the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Rob Hornby was aboard the four-year-old, who was registering a first success since last year’s Irish Derby and went for home passing the two furlong marker.

At that stage the strong-travelling runner-up Zagrey looked a big danger but he was never able to lay a glove on the winner who found more for pressure and was two lengths clear at the line.

It was a further three back to Junko in third.

Westover was a bitter disappointment in last year’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot but could head back there nextt and is 6/1 from 10s with Paddy Power and Betfair to land the Berkshire showpiece.

