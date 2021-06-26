Timeform ratings and tip for the Grand Prix de Paris

Tony McFadden reveals the Timeform ratings for the Grand Prix de Paris, which takes place at Longchamp on Wednesday evening (19:20 BST).

Hurricane Lane (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 135p) Hurricane Lane was only third behind Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Adayar in the Derby at Epsom, but he raised his game to land the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, looking well suited by the return to a more conventional track. It seemed like the runner-up, Lone Eagle, had poached a decisive advantage when kicking clear three furlongs out, but Hurricane Lane cut down the gap in the style of a really talented colt, doing well to make up the ground in a race not run at an end-to-end gallop. It was notable how Hurricane Lane and Lone Eagle pulled seven lengths clear of the third - the reopposing Wordsworth - and that form is the best on offer here. The strength Hurricane Lane showed in the finish at the Curragh suggests he can produce an even bigger effort if getting a stronger pace to chase – the 'p' attached to his rating denotes his potential for improvement - and testing ground is of no concern given he won when it was heavy on debut.

Saiydabad (129p) Saiydabad was unraced at two but he has quickly developed into a smart colt, winning his first three races, including a listed event at Chantilly, before finishing an excellent fourth in the French Derby. He fared best of Jean-Claude Rouget's trio in the French Derby, finishing a place in advance of the reopposing Cheshire Academy, and that continued his trend of significant run-by-run improvement. His career is only four months old, so there is good reason to expect even better, though on pedigree he's not sure to relish this step up to a mile and a half. Sir Lamorak (128p) This represents a significant step up in class for Sir Lamorak following his runner-up effort in handicap company at Royal Ascot, but he is a rapidly progressive colt and entitled to respect for his powerful yard that has won the last three editions of this race and five renewals in total. Sir Lamorak looks the pick of Aidan O'Brien's trio following his eyecatching effort at Royal Ascot, where he stormed home to grab second and get within a neck of the winner in the King George V Stakes. That was a smart performance under top weight, while the notable closing sectional that he clocked suggests he can raise his game another notch.

Alenquer (127p) Alenquer took a few notable scalps when landing the Classic Trial at Sandown on his reappearance, beating Adayar (Derby winner), Yibir (Bahrain Trophy winner) and Lone Eagle (Irish Derby runner-up). Alenquer is perhaps flattered by that result as Adayar and Lone Eagle improved significantly subsequently, but he did his own bit for the form by justifying favouritism in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, thoroughly seeing out the trip on his first attempt at a mile and a half, winning by a length and a half with a bit in hand. Alenquer is clearly a smart colt and he could still have more to offer, but at 4/1 he is much shorter in the betting than Cheshire Academy (13/2), Saiydabad (17/2) and Sir Lamorak (9/1) who all have similar claims on form and are equally promising.

Cheshire Academy (127p) Cheshire Academy shaped similarly to stablemate Saiydabad when finishing fifth in the French Derby, coming home well from an unpromising position in the rear. It's also worth noting that Cheshire Academy, a winner on his first three starts, had reportedly suffered an interrupted preparation in the build-up to the French Derby, so his performance can perhaps be upgraded further. This step up in trip looks a positive for Cheshire Academy as he has a stout pedigree, being by dual Arc runner-up Flintshire out of a smart mare who stayed a mile and a half, and he could emerge as the leading threat to Hurricane Lane.

VERDICT This is an excellent edition of the Grand Prix de Paris and eight of the 11 runners still have the Timeform 'p' attached to their rating, indicating that they are expected to improve. However, significant improvement will be required to topple Hurricane Lane if he replicates the sort of form he showed when landing the Irish Derby. That form is the best on offer by some margin - he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb - while the style of success suggests he may not have reached his limit. He is a straightforward, talented colt and should be tough to beat, so quotes of 11/8 are fair.

Other ratings 123p Wordsworth

123 Bubble Gift

117p The Mediterranean

116p Northern Ruler

116 Baby Rider

113 Cash Equity